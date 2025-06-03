Constellation Surges on Meta’s Nuclear Power Pact

Meta Platforms (META) and Constellation Energy (CEG) have partnered to sustain operations at the Clinton Clean Energy Center in Illinois for 20 more years, boosting CEG shares by $38.57 or 12.31% to $352 in premarket trading.

The partnership between Meta Platforms (META) and Constellation Energy (CEG) marks a pivotal step in addressing the surging energy demands driven by artificial intelligence and data centers, with shares of Constellation Energy rising $38.57, or 12.31%, to $352 in premarket trading on Tuesday. This agreement, centered on sustaining operations at Constellation’s Clinton Clean Energy Center in Illinois, underscores the growing reliance of Big Tech on stable, low-carbon energy sources to power their expansive digital infrastructure. The deal, Meta’s first with a nuclear power plant, ensures the reactor’s operation for an additional 20 years, aligning with broader industry trends as U.S. power demand climbs for the first time in two decades.

The Clinton Clean Energy Center, operational since 1987 with a capacity of 1,121 megawatts, powers approximately 800,000 U.S. homes. This agreement not only secures its future but also enables a 30 MW capacity expansion, bolstering its role in the energy grid. Illinois’ zero emissions credit program, which supports the plant’s carbon-free output, is set to expire in 2027, after which Meta’s power purchase agreement will provide critical financial backing for re-licensing and operational continuity. This financial commitment, though unspecified in amount, ensures the plant’s viability through 2047, following Constellation’s recent application to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission for license renewal.

This collaboration sets a precedent for other tech giants seeking reliable energy solutions. As data centers proliferate, driven by AI’s computational intensity, nuclear power’s consistent output and near-zero carbon emissions make it an attractive option. Joe Dominguez, CEO of Constellation, emphasized the deal’s broader implications, noting active discussions with other clients nationwide to replicate this model. By providing a financial “backstop,” Meta enables Constellation to invest in long-term infrastructure, ensuring energy reliability for both tech and residential consumers. Urvi Parekh, Meta’s head of global energy, highlighted the utility sector’s need for certainty in maintaining existing power plants, a sentiment echoed in this deal’s structure.

Beyond energy security, the agreement fosters economic stability. Bobby Wendell, an official at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, noted that it creates a “stable work environment” for plant employees, preserving skilled jobs in the region. This partnership reflects a convergence of environmental, economic, and technological priorities, positioning nuclear energy as a cornerstone for meeting modern energy demands. As other tech firms explore similar arrangements, Constellation’s expertise in managing 24 gigawatts of nuclear capacity – enough to power 18 million homes – positions it as a key player in the evolving energy landscape. The deal’s success could catalyze further investments in nuclear infrastructure, balancing the immediate needs of tech-driven growth with long-term sustainability goals.

