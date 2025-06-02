Ripple CEO: We’re Rewiring the Whole Banking System

Ripple, under CEO Brad Garlinghouse, is focused on revolutionizing cross-border payments by integrating blockchain with traditional banking, aiming to make transactions faster, cheaper, and more transparent.

Garlinghouse advocates for collaboration across the crypto ecosystem, including a potential partnership with Cardano, rejecting rivalry with Bitcoin to drive mainstream blockchain adoption.

Recognized by the US Faster Payment Council and Morgan Stanley (MCO) as a key player, Ripple is positioned to challenge SWIFT’s $5 trillion daily transaction network.

Ripple’s vision, as articulated by CEO Brad Garlinghouse, centers on revolutionizing the global financial system by integrating blockchain technology with traditional banking infrastructure. Speaking at the XRP Las Vegas conference, Garlinghouse emphasized the transformative potential of Ripple’s ecosystem, which aims to streamline cross-border payments and remittances. By leveraging blockchain, Ripple seeks to eliminate intermediaries, pre-funding requirements, and delays in global fund transfers, making transactions faster, cheaper, and more transparent. Garlinghouse, citing Ripple’s CTO David Schwartz, described this as a rewiring of the entire banking system—a shift he believes the XRP community underestimates in its scale and impact. He projected that the significance of this change will become clear in 10 to 20 years, though prominent XRP advocate Vale argued on X that Ripple’s influence is already reshaping finance today.

Unlike many blockchain initiatives focused on decentralization and bypassing traditional financial institutions, Ripple’s strategy is distinct in its collaboration with banks. The company positions itself as a bridge between legacy finance and blockchain innovation, targeting the inefficiencies of cross-border payments. This approach has garnered attention from major players. The US Faster Payment Council (FPC) highlighted Ripple as a key driver of swift, cost-effective, and transparent payment systems. Morgan Stanley (MCO) further recognized Ripple as a formidable competitor to SWIFT, which processes over $5 trillion in daily transactions, signaling the fintech’s growing influence in the global financial landscape.

Garlinghouse also called for unity across the cryptocurrency sector, rejecting the notion of a zero-sum game. He advocated for collaboration over rivalry, not only with Bitcoin but with the broader crypto ecosystem, including a teased partnership with Cardano. This stance reflects his belief that the success of XRP does not hinge on Bitcoin’s failure, but rather on the collective growth of blockchain technology. To symbolize this, Garlinghouse donated the Skull of Satoshi to Bitcoin proponents, a gesture aimed at easing tensions between the XRP and Bitcoin communities. He emphasized that cryptocurrencies, including XRP, can achieve mainstream adoption by working together to expand the industry’s overall impact.

Ripple’s progress underscores its ambition to redefine global finance. By focusing on practical applications of blockchain for institutional use, the company is carving out a unique position in the fintech space. Garlinghouse’s message is clear: the XRP ecosystem should prioritize this transformative potential over petty rivalries, as the broader adoption of blockchain technology will benefit all stakeholders in the long term.

