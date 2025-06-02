BofA Upgrades Boeing to ‘Buy’ With Street-High Target

Boeing (BA) shares rose 1.44% to $210.30 in premarket trading, driven by Bank of America’s (BAC) upgrade to a ‘Buy’ rating with a Street-high $260 price target, reflecting confidence in the company’s recovery and geopolitical relevance.

Analyst Ronald Epstein highlights Boeing’s operational stabilization and strategic role in global trade, citing major aircraft deals with the UK, Qatar, UAE, and China’s lifted ban as key growth catalysts.

The $260 price target implies $9 per share in free cash flow, supported by strategic carve-outs and Boeing’s emerging status as a favored trade tool in international agreements.

Boeing (BA) is experiencing a notable upswing, with shares climbing $2.98, or 1.44%, to $210.30 in premarket trading on Monday, reflecting growing investor confidence. Bank of America (BAC) has upgraded the aerospace giant, valued at $156 billion, to a ‘Buy’ rating from ‘Neutral,’ setting a new price target of $260, the highest on Wall Street, up from $185. This bullish outlook, led by BofA aerospace analyst Ronald Epstein, underscores Boeing’s strengthening position in global markets, driven by operational improvements and strategic geopolitical advantages.

The upgrade reflects Boeing’s recent operational stabilization and its evolving role in international trade dynamics. Epstein points to significant aircraft deals with the UK (32 aircraft), Qatar (210), and the UAE (28), alongside China’s decision to lift its ban on Boeing planes, as evidence of the company’s growing influence. These agreements align with a broader trend where Boeing aircraft are increasingly leveraged as a trade tool by the Trump Administration, positioning the company as a key player in global economic negotiations. This strategic pivot enhances Boeing’s market perception, moving beyond its traditional role as an aerospace manufacturer to a geopolitical asset.

Epstein’s analysis emphasizes that Boeing’s order backlog, while substantial, is not the primary driver of the upgraded valuation. Instead, the focus is on the company’s efforts to alleviate free cash flow pressures through strategic carve-outs and operational efficiencies. BofA’s $260 price target translates to an estimated free cash flow of $9 per share, signaling strong confidence in Boeing’s recovery trajectory. This optimism is further supported by the company’s ability to navigate supply chain challenges and labor uncertainties, which have historically weighed on its performance.

As noted, investors are responding positively to Bank of America’s upgrade, with Boeing’s stock in the green. The aerospace sector remains highly competitive, with Boeing facing strong headwinds from Airbus and other rivals, yet its deep integration in defense and commercial aviation, along with favorable trade dynamics, reinforces its long-term growth potential.

If Epstein’s thesis holds, Boeing’s role as a key player in global trade could drive its next phase of expansion, allowing it to leverage both economic and political tailwinds. This intersection of factors not only signals Boeing’s stabilization but also sets the stage for it to redefine market leadership in the coming years.

