JPMorgan Warns: Stagflation Threatens U.S. Stock Rally

The S&P 500’s (SPX) recent rally, which marked its strongest monthly performance since November 2023 with a 6% gain in May, faces headwinds from rising prices and weaker U.S. economic growth, according to a Bloomberg report citing JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) strategists. Led by Mislav Matejka, the team warned of a potential “stagflationary episode” that could temper market gains in the coming months, driven by persistent trade uncertainties with major U.S. partners and a worsening tariff landscape compared to earlier expectations. Despite the S&P 500 being up 0.5% year-to-date, underperforming European and Asian markets, JPMorgan strategists advocate for international stocks, particularly in emerging markets and Chinese technology, citing stretched U.S. valuations.

In contrast, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) strategists, led by David Kostin, maintain a more neutral outlook, suggesting the S&P 500 is trading near fair value with stable valuations expected over the next 12 months. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley’s (MS) Michael Wilson expressed optimism, pointing to robust U.S. corporate earnings and a belief that stock valuations have likely reached their nadir. The divergence in outlooks reflects the complex interplay of global trade tensions, a ballooning U.S. budget deficit, and varying expectations for economic resilience, with the S&P 500’s trajectory hinging on how these factors unfold.

