Trump, Xi Likely to Talk Trade Soon, Says Hassett

President Donald Trump is expected to discuss trade negotiations, including the Geneva agreement, with Chinese President Xi Jinping soon, though no specific date is confirmed.

Tensions have risen due to Trump’s accusations of China violating the preliminary trade agreement, with U.S. officials like Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noting slow progress in talks.

Daily discussions between U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer’s team and Chinese counterparts continue, aiming to advance the 90-day trade deal reached in Switzerland.

The ongoing trade negotiations between the United States and China remain a focal point of global economic discussions, with recent developments signaling both progress and challenges. Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, indicated on ABC News’ “This Week” that President Donald Trump is expected to engage in a significant conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping to address trade issues, potentially within the week. While no specific date has been confirmed, Hassett emphasized that both leaders have expressed a willingness to discuss the Geneva agreement, a framework that both sides view favorably. This anticipated dialogue follows a 90-day trade deal reached in Switzerland, marking a critical step in the complex economic relationship between the two nations.

Despite the optimism surrounding potential high-level talks, recent tensions have cast a shadow over the negotiations. President Trump accused China of violating the preliminary trade agreement, a sentiment he expressed sharply in a social media post, stating, “So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!” Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump reiterated his expectation to address these allegations directly with President Xi. The U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and his team are actively engaged in daily discussions with their Chinese counterparts to advance the negotiations, according to Hassett. These efforts underscore the administration’s commitment to resolving trade disputes, though progress has been uneven.

Other U.S. officials have echoed concerns about the pace of negotiations. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” described China’s approach as “slow-rolling the deal,” suggesting a deliberate delay in meeting commitments. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, speaking on Fox News last week, noted that trade talks are “a bit stalled” but expressed confidence that further discussions would occur in the coming weeks. These statements reflect a broader frustration within the Trump administration, which has prioritized addressing trade imbalances and protecting U.S. economic interests.

The U.S.-China trade relationship is a linchpin of the global economy, influencing markets, supply chains, and geopolitical dynamics. The Geneva agreement, referenced by Hassett, represents a potential framework for de-escalating tensions and fostering cooperation on issues such as tariffs, intellectual property, and market access. However, the accusations of non-compliance and the slow pace of negotiations highlight the challenges of reaching a lasting agreement. The outcome of the anticipated Trump-Xi conversation could set the tone for future talks and determine whether the two nations can build on the progress made in Switzerland or face further escalation.

As global markets closely monitor these developments, the stakes remain high for both economic powers. The daily engagement between U.S. and Chinese trade teams, combined with the potential for direct leader-to-leader dialogue, signals a continued effort to navigate this complex landscape. While no publicly traded companies were mentioned in the context of these negotiations, the broader implications for industries such as technology, manufacturing, and agriculture – key sectors affected by U.S.-China trade policies – cannot be overstated. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether these talks can regain momentum and deliver a resolution that benefits both nations and the global economy.

