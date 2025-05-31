Google Fights Back: Plans to Appeal Search Antitrust Ruling

Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL) plans to appeal a federal judge’s ruling that it illegally monopolized online search and advertising markets, particularly through its Google Ad Manager platform, as announced on Saturday.

The U.S. Department of Justice seeks Google’s divestiture of its ad server and exchange and an end to multibillion-dollar default search agreements with companies like Apple (AAPL) and Samsung to restore competition.

Google’s attorney highlighted the company’s shift away from exclusive deals with smartphone makers to address AI competition concerns, but regulators remain focused on its search data advantage fueling products like Gemini.

Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL) is navigating significant legal challenges as it contests a federal judge’s ruling on its dominance in online search and advertising, with plans to appeal the decision announced on Saturday. The company’s response follows U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta’s April ruling in Washington, which determined that Google illegally maintained a monopoly in two online advertising technology markets, specifically through its Google Ad Manager, encompassing its publisher ad server and ad exchange. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has pushed for Google to divest this platform to restore competition, a remedy less stringent than the 10-year oversight regime initially proposed by antitrust enforcers.

Google’s market power extends beyond advertising to its core search engine, where the DOJ and a coalition of states have demanded that the company share search data and end multibillion-dollar payments to smartphone manufacturers like Apple (AAPL) and Samsung Electronics for default search engine status on new devices. These payments have long solidified Google’s position as the leading search provider, with its search engine commanding over 90% of the global market, according to recent industry estimates. The DOJ argues that dismantling these exclusive agreements is critical to leveling the competitive landscape, particularly as Google’s search dominance provides a strategic advantage in developing artificial intelligence products like its Gemini platform.

At a recent hearing, Google’s attorney, John Schmidtlein, countered that the company has already adapted to competitive concerns in the AI landscape by ceasing exclusive agreements with wireless carriers and smartphone makers. This shift allows manufacturers to pre-install rival search and AI applications, potentially reducing barriers for competitors like Microsoft’s Bing or emerging AI-driven search platforms. However, antitrust enforcers remain wary, noting that Google’s vast search data reserves give it a head start in training AI models, creating a feedback loop that reinforces its market dominance. The interplay between Google’s search monopoly and its AI ambitions is a focal point, as regulators fear that unchecked control in one domain fuels advantages in the other.

Google’s appeal, as stated in its X post, hinges on its belief that Judge Mehta’s original decision was flawed, though the company awaits the court’s final opinion before proceeding.

6/ We will wait for the Court’s opinion. And we still strongly believe the Court’s original decision was wrong, and look forward to our eventual appeal. — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) May 31, 2025



The outcome of this case could reshape the digital advertising and search markets, where Google generated more than $264 billion in ad revenue in 2024, according to industry reports. As the legal battle unfolds, Google’s ability to maintain its integrated ecosystem while addressing antitrust concerns will be critical. The company’s strategic pivot away from exclusive deals signals an acknowledgment of competitive pressures, but regulators remain focused on structural remedies to ensure a more open market for both traditional search and emerging AI technologies.

