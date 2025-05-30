Trump Slaps 50% Steel Tariff in Surprise ‘Major Announcement’

President Trump doubled steel import tariffs to 50% from 25% at a US Steel (X) facility to bolster the domestic steel industry.

In 2024, U.S. steel imports reached 28,858,000 net tons, valued at $32.99 billion, with foreign steel holding a 23% market share.

The tariff hike, following 2018’s 25% tariffs, may raise costs for U.S. industries and strain trade relations with partners like Canada.

President Donald Trump, speaking at a U.S. Steel (X) facility in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, announced Friday a major escalation in trade policy, declaring that tariffs on steel imports to the United States would double from 25% to 50%. The decision, revealed to an enthusiastic crowd of US Steel employees, aims to bolster the domestic steel industry by making foreign steel less competitive. Trump emphasized the necessity of the increase, stating that the existing 25% tariff allowed some foreign producers to remain viable in the U.S. market, but a 50% tariff would create an insurmountable barrier. He noted that industry executives had advocated for the 50% rate, dismissing a 40% tariff as insufficient to fully protect American steelworkers.

In 2024, the United States imported 28,858,000 net tons of steel, valued at $32.99 billion, according to data from the American Iron and Steel Institute and the United Nations COMTRADE database. This marked a 2.5% increase in volume compared to 2023, when imports totaled 25.6 million tons, reflecting a growing reliance on foreign steel despite existing trade barriers. The 2024 imports included 22,500,000 net tons of finished steel products, which accounted for a 23% market share of U.S. consumption. Canada remained a leading supplier, contributing significantly to the import volume, while China supplied 508,000 net tons, representing 1.8% of total steel imports.

Trump’s announcement builds on his earlier trade policies, notably the sweeping 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imposed on March 12, 2018. Those measures sparked immediate international backlash, with Canada imposing retaliatory tariffs and the European Union threatening similar actions before ultimately backing down. The 2018 tariffs were credited by Trump with revitalizing the U.S. steel industry, which he claimed was on the brink of collapse due to foreign competition. He argued that without his intervention, domestic steel production would have been entirely supplanted by imports, leading to widespread factory closures and job losses.

The decision to double the tariff to 50% reflects a continuation of Trump’s protectionist stance, prioritizing domestic manufacturing and employment in industries like steel, which employ thousands across states like Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. US Steel, a major beneficiary of such policies, has long advocated for stronger trade protections to counter low-cost imports, particularly from countries with subsidized steel industries. However, the tariff hike is likely to reignite tensions with trading partners. The 2018 tariffs prompted swift retaliation from Canada, a key supplier, and strained relations with allies, while domestic industries like automotive manufacturing expressed concerns over rising costs. Higher steel prices could again ripple through sectors reliant on steel, potentially increasing costs for consumers and manufacturers.

Trump’s rationale for the 50% tariff centers on creating a robust shield for the U.S. steel industry, which he described as critical to national security and economic independence. By raising the cost of imported steel, the administration aims to incentivize domestic production and reduce the market share of foreign steel, which has fluctuated between 18.6% in 2020 and 20.7% in 2024. The policy aligns with broader efforts to re-shore manufacturing and reduce dependence on global supply chains, though its long-term impact on trade relations and domestic prices remains uncertain.

