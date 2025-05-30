SoftBank, Intel Join Forces on Next-Gen AI Memory Breakthrough

Intel (INTC) and SoftBank (SFTBY) , alongside the University of Tokyo, are developing a large-capacity memory for AI semiconductors that processes calculations instantly and reduces power consumption by 50% compared to current products.

Intel (INTC) and SoftBank (SFTBY) are collaborating with institutions like the University of Tokyo to develop a groundbreaking large-capacity memory for AI semiconductors, aiming to transform the efficiency of artificial intelligence computations, according to Nikkei Asia. This innovative memory is designed to process AI calculations instantly while cutting power consumption by 50% compared to existing solutions, addressing the escalating energy demands of AI workloads. The project, targeted for implementation before the decade’s end, positions Japan to bolster its AI infrastructure with cutting-edge technology, enhancing its competitive edge in the global AI race.

This partnership leverages Intel’s expertise in semiconductor design and SoftBank’s strategic investments in AI-driven technologies, aligning with the growing need for energy-efficient hardware to support complex generative AI models. The involvement of academic institutions like the University of Tokyo underscores the project’s focus on combining research innovation with practical application. By reducing power consumption, the new memory could lower operational costs for data centers and enable more sustainable AI deployments, critical as industries increasingly rely on AI for applications from autonomous systems to data analytics. Japan’s emphasis on this technology reflects its broader ambition to lead in AI infrastructure, capitalizing on domestic and international expertise. As the semiconductor industry grapples with supply chain challenges and rising energy costs, this collaboration could set a new standard for AI hardware, driving efficiency and performance in a rapidly evolving market.

