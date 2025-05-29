Jensen Huang to Offload 6M Nvidia Shares in 2025

Nvidia (NVDA) shares climbed 4.40% to $140.74 in midday trading, fueled by strong Q1 results and growing investor confidence in the company’s AI and semiconductor leadership.

shares climbed 4.40% to $140.74 in midday trading, fueled by strong Q1 results and growing investor confidence in the company’s AI and semiconductor leadership. CEO Jensen Huang filed a 10b5-1 plan on March 20 to sell 6 million shares worth $844 million by the end of 2025, following a prior sale of 6 million shares for $713 million at $118.83 per share.

filed a 10b5-1 plan on March 20 to sell 6 million shares worth $844 million by the end of 2025, following a prior sale of 6 million shares for $713 million at $118.83 per share. Despite the planned sale, Nvidia’s robust fundamentals and demand for its Blackwell platform from hyperscalers like Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOGL) continue to fuel market optimism.

Nvidia (NVDA) shares rose 4.40% to $140.74 in midday trading on Thursday, reflecting continued investor optimism despite CEO Jensen Huang’s planned sale of $844 million in company stock, as outlined in a recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Huang’s 10b5-1 plan, filed on March 20, involves selling 6 million shares by the end of 2025, though no shares have been sold under this plan to date. This follows a previous sale of 6 million shares between June 14 and September 13, which generated $713 million at an average price of $118.83 per share.

The planned stock sale by Huang, while significant, is a routine move for executives managing personal financial portfolios and does not necessarily signal a lack of confidence in Nvidia’s future. The company remains a leader in the AI and semiconductor industries, with its GPUs powering critical applications in data centers, gaming, and autonomous systems. Strong demand for Nvidia’s advanced architectures, such as the Blackwell platform, continues to drive its market performance, bolstered by partnerships with major hyperscalers like Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOGL). The stock’s upward movement suggests that investors are focusing on Nvidia’s robust fundamentals and growth prospects in the AI-driven market, rather than Huang’s planned divestiture. As Nvidia continues to innovate and expand its footprint in high-performance computing, it remains well-positioned to capitalize on the global surge in AI adoption.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.