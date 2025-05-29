Salesforce Slides After Brutal Price Target Cut by RBC Capital

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) shares fell 7.21% to $255.89 after RBC Capital downgraded the stock to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Outperform,’ slashing its price target from $420 to $275, citing concerns over the $8 billion Informatica (INFA) acquisition.

The Informatica (INFA) acquisition aims to enhance Salesforce’s data integration and AI analytics capabilities, but investor skepticism about integration challenges and long-term risks has pressured the stock.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) shares nosedived nearly 20 points, or 7.21%, to $255.89 in early trading on Thursday, reflecting investor concerns following RBC Capital’s downgrade of the stock to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Outperform,’ with its price target slashed from $420 to $275. The downgrade stems from Salesforce’s $8 billion acquisition of Informatica (INFA), which has raised questions about the company’s merger strategy and long-term growth prospects. Despite the market’s reaction, Salesforce delivered a solid first-quarter performance, posting earnings per share of $2.58, excluding non-recurring items, beating consensus estimates by $0.03, while revenues reached $9.83 billion, up 7.6% year-over-year and slightly above the expected $9.75 billion.

The acquisition of Informatica, a leader in enterprise data management, is intended to bolster Salesforce’s capabilities in integrating and managing complex data ecosystems, a critical component for its cloud-based customer relationship management solutions. However, RBC Capital expressed concerns about the deal’s financial and strategic implications, citing potential integration challenges and a shift in focus that could strain Salesforce’s growth trajectory. The enterprise software giant has been a dominant player in the customer relationship management (CRM) market, leveraging its platform to help businesses streamline sales, marketing, and customer service operations. The Informatica acquisition aligns with Salesforce’s broader strategy to enhance its data integration and AI-driven analytics offerings, positioning it to compete more effectively against rivals like Microsoft (MSFT) and Oracle (ORCL) in the rapidly evolving enterprise software landscape.

Salesforce’s Q1 results demonstrate its ability to maintain steady growth in a competitive market, driven by strong demand for its cloud-based solutions. The company’s revenue growth of 7.6% reflects its resilience amid economic uncertainties, though the market’s reaction to the Informatica deal suggests investor skepticism about the acquisition’s near-term value. RBC Capital’s revised outlook highlights longer-term risks, including potential margin pressures and the complexity of integrating Informatica’s data management tools into Salesforce’s ecosystem. As Salesforce navigates this transformative period, its ability to execute on the Informatica merger while sustaining its core CRM growth will be critical to restoring investor confidence and driving future stock performance.

