Nvidia Just Got a Buy Upgrade After Blowing Past Q1 Expectations

Nvidia (NVDA) shares rose 5% to $141.56 after Summit Insights upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold,’ citing that risks like double-ordering and China export controls are now priced in.

shares rose 5% to $141.56 after Summit Insights upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold,’ citing that risks like double-ordering and China export controls are now priced in. The company reported Q1 revenue of $44.1 billion, up 69% year-over-year, with its data center segment generating $39.1 billion, driven by strong demand for the Blackwell AI platform.

CEO Jensen Huang highlighted the Blackwell NVL72 AI supercomputer’s full-scale production and a tenfold surge in AI inference token generation, reinforcing Nvidia’s leadership in global AI infrastructure.

Nvidia (NVDA) shares climbed 5% to $141.56 in early trading on Thursday, reflecting strong investor confidence following an upgrade from Summit Insights to a’ Buy’ rating from ‘Hold.’ The firm’s research note highlighted that risks such as double-ordering for Nvidia’s Hopper generation AI GPU and potential China export controls are now adequately reflected in the stock’s valuation, making it an attractive investment opportunity. Nvidia’s first-quarter performance underscored its dominance in the AI and data center markets, with revenue reaching $44.1 billion, a 69% year-over-year increase, driven largely by its data center segment, which generated $39.1 billion, up 73% year-over-year and 10% sequentially.

The surge in data center revenue reflects robust demand for Nvidia’s Blackwell architecture, a cutting-edge platform designed for AI workloads, which has gained significant traction among hyperscale customers like Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Google (GOOGL). CEO Jensen Huang emphasized the transformative impact of the Blackwell NVL72 AI supercomputer, now in full-scale production, describing it as a “thinking machine” that positions Nvidia as a cornerstone of global AI infrastructure. Huang also noted a tenfold increase in AI inference token generation over the past year, highlighting the growing adoption of Nvidia’s technology in cloud partnerships and sovereign AI initiatives worldwide.

Nvidia’s ability to exceed expectations on both revenue and earnings in Q1 demonstrates its critical role in powering the AI revolution, with its GPUs serving as the backbone for advanced computing tasks. The company’s strategic focus on scaling AI infrastructure aligns with the increasing computational demands of generative AI, machine learning, and data analytics. Summit Insights’ upgrade reflects optimism that Nvidia’s growth trajectory remains strong, supported by its diversified customer base and technological leadership. As enterprises and governments continue to invest heavily in AI capabilities, Nvidia is well-positioned to capitalize on this secular trend, driving further value for shareholders.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.