Tesla Stock Pops as Robotaxi Era Kicks Off with June 12 Launch

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives projects a $1 trillion opportunity for Tesla in autonomy, maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating and $500 price target as the company leads in AI-driven transportation.

Tesla (TSLA) shares surged 2.45% to $365.55 in early trading on Thursday, driven by significant developments in its autonomous driving initiatives and a strategic shift in leadership focus. The electric vehicle giant is reportedly preparing to launch its robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, with a target start date of June 12, according to Bloomberg sources. This timeline accelerates earlier projections by CEO Elon Musk, who had previously indicated a late June rollout. Musk further bolstered investor confidence by confirming on X that Tesla has been successfully testing self-driving Model Y vehicles on Austin’s public streets without incidents, operating with no driver in the seat. This milestone underscores Tesla’s progress toward its ambitious goal of revolutionizing transportation through full autonomy. Adding to the momentum, Musk announced plans for Tesla to execute its first “self-delivery” from the factory to a customer next month, a move that could streamline operations and showcase the company’s technological prowess.

For the past several days, Tesla has been testing self-driving Model Y cars (no one in driver’s seat) on Austin public streets with no incidents. A month ahead of schedule. Next month, first self-delivery from factory to customer. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 29, 2025

Tesla’s long-term vision hinges on its autonomous driving capabilities, with the dedicated Cybercab robotaxi slated for a 2026 debut. Musk emphasized a cautious approach, stating last week, “It’s prudent for us to start with a small number, confirm that things are going well and then scale it up.” This strategy reflects Tesla’s commitment to ensuring reliability as it scales its autonomous operations, a critical factor for investor confidence and market adoption.

The broader auto sector also received a boost from a temporary pause by the United States Court of International Trade on many of President Trump’s wide-ranging tariffs. However, tariffs on autos, aluminum, and steel remain in place, creating a mixed environment for the industry. Despite these challenges, Tesla’s focus on autonomy positions it to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the electric and self-driving vehicle markets.

Musk’s recent announcement that his tenure as a Special Government Employee has concluded further fuels optimism among Tesla investors. In a late-night post on X, he expressed gratitude to President Trump for the opportunity to address wasteful spending but signaled a return to his core businesses.

As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending. The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 29, 2025



Musk stated he would be “super focused” on Tesla, X, and SpaceX, dedicating himself to “spending 24/7 at work and sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms.” This shift aligns with investor and analyst expectations for Musk to prioritize Tesla’s operational and technological advancements over political engagements, which have occasionally sparked controversy.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives echoed this sentiment, noting that Musk’s renewed focus could steer Tesla toward a “very positive direction” in autonomous driving and robotics. Ives described the upcoming Austin robotaxi launch as the beginning of a “golden age of autonomous” for Tesla, projecting that the company’s advancements in this field could unlock a $1 trillion opportunity. Despite anticipating technical setbacks on the path to full autonomy, Ives maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating on Tesla with a $500 price target, emphasizing the company’s leadership in the autonomous vehicle race. “We see the true autonomous winner as Tesla, and over the coming year, more investors will recognize this AI vision,” he wrote.

Tesla’s advancements in autonomous technology are built on its robust data collection and AI capabilities, which leverage millions of miles of real-world driving data from its fleet. This gives Tesla a competitive edge over rivals in refining its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software. The company’s strategic pivot to autonomy, coupled with Musk’s renewed operational focus, positions Tesla to redefine the automotive industry. As the June 12 robotaxi launch approaches, investors are closely watching Tesla’s ability to execute on its ambitious vision, with the potential to reshape urban mobility and drive significant shareholder value.

