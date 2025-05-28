Joby Soars 25% After $250M Boost from Toyota

Joby Aviation (JOBY) shares rose over 25% to $8.63 after receiving a $250 million investment from Toyota, part of a $500 million deal to support certification and production of electric air taxis, building on Toyota’s earlier $394 million investment in 2020.

Joby Aviation (JOBY) shares surged more than 25% to $8.63 in early trading on Wednesday, following the announcement of a $250 million investment from Toyota, marking a significant step in their strategic partnership to advance electric air taxi development. The payment is part of a $500 million deal disclosed in October, aimed at supporting the certification and commercial production of Joby’s electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, which are designed to alleviate traffic congestion and reduce emissions through innovative air mobility solutions. CEO JoeBen Bevirt highlighted the collaboration’s impact, noting that Toyota’s expertise is already streamlining manufacturing processes and optimizing design, reinforcing their mutual commitment to delivering next-generation travel globally.

Toyota’s investment builds on a prior $394 million commitment in 2020, underscoring the automaker’s confidence in Joby’s vision to revolutionize urban transportation with eVTOL technology, which enables aircraft to take off and land like helicopters. The growing eVTOL industry is attracting significant attention, with competitors like Archer Aviation (ACHR), partnered with United Airlines (UAL), also advancing air taxi services for airport connectivity. Joby’s latest funding strengthens its financial position to navigate the complex regulatory and production challenges ahead, positioning it as a leader in the emerging urban air mobility market. The partnership with Toyota not only provides capital but also leverages the automaker’s manufacturing prowess, enhancing Joby’s path toward commercializing sustainable aviation solutions.

