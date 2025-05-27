Steve Cohen Pulls the Trigger on This AI Powerhouse

Billionaire Steve Cohen , managing $35 billion through Point72, views AI as a 10- to 20-year transformative trend, driving his investment decisions in Alphabet (GOOGL) and Nvidia (NVDA).

, managing $35 billion through Point72, views AI as a 10- to 20-year transformative trend, driving his investment decisions in Alphabet (GOOGL) and Nvidia (NVDA). Cohen boosted his Alphabet stake by acquiring 401,962 shares worth $68 million in Q1, reflecting confidence in its AI advancements in search, cloud, and autonomous driving.

He reduced his Nvidia position by selling over 2 million shares, possibly due to valuation concerns or U.S. export restrictions impacting Nvidia’s China market.

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing industries by improving efficiency in logistics, strengthening cybersecurity, tailoring healthcare solutions, and automating customer service, with major companies pouring billions into AI strategies and startups pushing for breakthroughs. Billionaire Steve Cohen, managing $35 billion through Point72 and with a personal net worth of $21.3 billion, sees AI as a transformative force that will reshape business and daily life over the next 10 to 20 years, emphasizing that overlooking its potential would be a significant misstep. His confidence in AI’s long-term impact is reflected in his recent portfolio adjustments, particularly with two leading AI companies: Alphabet (GOOGL) and Nvidia (NVDA).

Cohen significantly increased his investment in Alphabet, acquiring 401,962 shares in the first quarter, a position now valued at more than $68 million/$170.86 a share, signaling strong belief in its AI-driven innovations across Google’s search, cloud computing, and Waymo’s autonomous driving technology. Alphabet’s comprehensive AI applications, from refining search algorithms to powering cloud-based AI tools, align with Cohen’s view of AI as a cornerstone of future economic growth. In contrast, Cohen reduced his Nvidia stake by more than half, selling over 2 million shares in the same period, possibly due to concerns over its high valuation following a dramatic stock surge since 2020 or challenges from U.S. export restrictions impacting Nvidia’s China market, which accounts for a significant portion of its revenue.

Nvidia remains a key player in AI hardware, supplying chips critical to the AI ecosystem, but Cohen’s shift toward Alphabet suggests a preference for diversified AI applications over hardware-focused growth. His strategic moves highlight the varied opportunities within AI, underscoring Alphabet’s potential to lead in this transformative era while Nvidia navigates competitive and regulatory pressures. Cohen’s actions reflect a broader trend of investors betting on AI’s sustained impact across industries.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.