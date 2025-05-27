Salesforce Drops $8B on Informatica to Supercharge Data Dominance

Salesforce (CRM) is acquiring Informatica (INFA) for $8 billion to enhance its AI capabilities, integrating Informatica’s data management tools with its Agentforce platform to target the $150 billion-plus enterprise data market.

Salesforce (CRM) is set to acquire Informatica (INFA) for $8 billion, a strategic move to enhance its artificial intelligence capabilities and strengthen its position in the $150 billion-plus enterprise data market. The announcement, made on Tuesday, drove Informatica shares up 6% to $23.83 in premarket trading, while Salesforce shares edged higher by 0.55% to $274.68. The acquisition aims to integrate Informatica’s advanced data management tools, including data catalog, integration, governance, and privacy services, with Salesforce’s Agentforce platform, creating what CEO Marc Benioff described as the industry’s most comprehensive, agent-ready data platform.

By combining Informatica’s expertise in data catalog and metadata management with Salesforce’s Data Cloud, MuleSoft, and Tableau, the deal is expected to enable autonomous AI agents to deliver smarter, safer, and more scalable outcomes for enterprises. Steve Fisher, Salesforce’s president and chief technology officer, emphasized that this integration will provide AI agents with a robust understanding of data, critical for building trustworthy and effective AI solutions. Salesforce’s focus on Agentforce reflects its broader strategy to leverage AI to enhance its customer relationship management software, which remains a cornerstone of its business.

Under the terms of the agreement, Informatica’s Class A and Class B-1 common stock shareholders will receive $25 per share in cash. Salesforce plans to finance the acquisition using a mix of its existing cash reserves and new debt. The acquisition comes as enterprises increasingly prioritize data-driven AI solutions, positioning Salesforce to capture a larger share of the growing enterprise data market. This move also aligns with industry trends, as companies seek to unify disparate data systems to power next-generation AI applications, reinforcing Salesforce’s competitive edge in the evolving software landscape.

