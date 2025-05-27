Futures Rip Higher After Trump Delays EU Tariff Hikes

Stock futures surged Tuesday, with Dow futures up 557 points (1.34%) to 42,231.00, S&P 500 futures up 84 points (1.44%) to 5,901.75, and Nasdaq 100 futures up 326 points (1.56%) to 21,305.75, following President Trump’s decision to delay 50% tariffs on the EU until July 9, 2025.

Key earnings from Nvidia (NVDA), Okta (OKTA), Macy’s (M), and Costco (COST) are expected this week.

Stock futures surged on Tuesday, buoyed by optimism surrounding President Donald Trump’s decision to delay imposing 50% tariffs on the European Union until July 9, 2025, following a request from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The reprieve in trade tensions, which had rattled markets the previous week, provided a lift to investor sentiment, driving significant gains across major indices. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 557 points, or 1.34%, to 42,231.00, while S&P 500 futures gained 84 points, or 1.44%, reaching 5,901.75. Nasdaq 100 futures outperformed, climbing 326 points, or 1.56%, to 21,305.75. The market’s positive response reflects the critical nature of the U.S.-EU trade relationship, valued at over $1 trillion annually, with the EU exporting $605 billion in goods to the U.S. in 2024.

The delay in tariffs, announced by Trump on Sunday via Truth Social, stems from ongoing frustrations with stalled EU negotiations. Von der Leyen’s push for a swift resolution underscores the high stakes, as both sides seek to avert a potential trade war that could disrupt global markets. The decision follows a turbulent week on Wall Street, where the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite each declined over 2%, weighed down by tariff concerns and specific pressures on companies like Apple (AAPL). The U.S. market’s closure on Monday for Memorial Day allowed investors to digest the tariff delay, setting the stage for Tuesday’s rally.

Beyond trade developments, investors are bracing for a data-heavy week, with reports on durable goods orders, housing, and consumer confidence expected to provide insights into the U.S. economy’s resilience. Federal Reserve officials are anticipated to maintain steady interest rates, consistent with prior guidance, though their commentary will be closely scrutinized for hints of future policy shifts. The 30-year Treasury yield stood at 5.03%, while the 10-year yield dipped 0.0360, or 0.7981%, to 4.4750, reflecting cautious market dynamics. Trump’s tax bill, which narrowly passed the U.S. House last week, remains a focal point, with its implications for fiscal policy and economic growth under debate.

Market volatility, as measured by the VIX, eased slightly, declining 0.22, or 1.07%, to 20.36, signaling a modest calming of investor nerves. However, gold prices fell sharply, dropping $78.10, or 2.32%, to $3,287.50, potentially reflecting reduced demand for safe-haven assets amid the tariff delay. Corporate earnings are also in focus, with Nvidia (NVDA) set to release its highly anticipated quarterly results on Wednesday. The chipmaker’s performance is expected to influence broader market sentiment, given its pivotal role in the technology sector. Other companies reporting this week include Okta (OKTA), Macy’s (M), and Costco (COST), each offering insights into consumer and enterprise spending trends.

The interplay of trade policy, economic data, and corporate earnings underscores the complex environment investors are navigating. While the tariff delay has spurred a rebound in futures, the July 9 deadline looms, and unresolved negotiations could reignite uncertainty. The EU’s significant trade surplus with the U.S. highlights the importance of a balanced agreement, as disruptions could ripple across industries. With the Federal Reserve’s steady-hand approach and key earnings on the horizon, markets are poised for a week of heightened activity, with investors keenly attuned to both policy developments and economic indicators.

