U.S. Air Force Rocket Could Deliver Cargo Anywhere on Earth in 90 Minutes

The US Air Force’s Rocket Cargo project, part of the REGAL program, aims to develop a reusable rocket system to deliver 77 tonnes of cargo or personnel globally in 60 to 90 minutes, matching the efficiency of traditional air transport.

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) will conduct a survivability test in 2026 using its Neutron rocket, carrying 13 tonnes, to collect data on reentry conditions to ensure safety and reliability for future missions.

The initiative seeks to create a fully integrated logistical system for rapid, cost-effective global deployments, with preliminary tests starting next year to advance military and humanitarian logistics.

The United States Air Force is pushing the boundaries of global logistics with its Rocket Cargo project, an ambitious initiative under the Rocket Experimentation for Global Agile Logistics (REGAL) program. This effort, as reported by New Atlas, aims to develop a commercial reusable transport rocket capable of delivering 77 tonnes of cargo or personnel to any location on Earth in 60 to 90 minutes. The project, led by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), seeks to create a fully integrated logistical system that rivals the efficiency of traditional military air transport wings, offering a transformative approach to rapid global deployment.

The Rocket Cargo system is designed to match the payload capacity of a Globemaster III transport plane, enabling the delivery of substantial loads, such as a complete US Marine detachment or humanitarian relief supplies, from bases like Vandenberg Space Force Base to remote global destinations faster than conventional air travel. The goal is not only speed but also cost-effectiveness, aiming to align operational costs with those of traditional air cargo systems. This vision represents a significant leap in military and humanitarian logistics, leveraging suborbital trajectories to achieve unprecedented delivery times.

A key development in this program is a recent agreement between the AFRL and Rocket Lab USA (RKLB), a company advancing reusable rocket technology. According to the report, Rocket Lab will conduct an orbital flight no earlier than 2026, utilizing its Neutron medium-lift reusable rocket, which can carry a payload of 13 tonnes. This mission, described as a survivability test, will simulate a transport mission’s trajectory to collect critical data on temperature, pressure, acceleration forces, heat flux, and the performance of structural elements, materials, and vehicle systems during a controlled reentry, landing, and recovery. This data will inform the design of future vehicles, ensuring they meet the stringent safety and reliability standards required for cargo and potential human passengers, whose safety demands precise tolerances.

Rocket Lab’s involvement underscores its growing role in innovative space solutions. Sir Peter Beck, Rocket Lab’s founder and CEO, emphasized that Neutron represents a new benchmark for performance, affordability, and reliability in medium-launch capabilities. The Department of Defense’s confidence in Neutron highlights its potential to redefine point-to-point logistics, with the rocket’s inaugural flight anticipated later this year. This mission will serve as a critical step in validating the technologies needed for Rocket Cargo’s broader objectives.

Beyond building a rocket with significant payload capacity and reusability – achievements already in progress across the aerospace industry – the REGAL program focuses on creating a seamless logistical framework. This includes integrating launch operations, trajectory planning, and landing systems to ensure rapid, reliable, and safe deliveries. The program’s preliminary tests are slated to begin next year, marking an important milestone in transforming how the military and potentially civilian sectors approach global transport.

The Rocket Cargo initiative reflects a broader trend in aerospace innovation, where reusable rocket technology is unlocking new possibilities for rapid, global connectivity. By combining speed, capacity, and cost-efficiency, the project could redefine strategic and humanitarian operations, enabling the US Air Force to respond to global needs with unparalleled agility. As Rocket Lab and the AFRL advance toward their 2026 orbital test, the data gathered will pave the way for a new era in logistics, where the gap between instantaneous and conventional transport continues to narrow.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.