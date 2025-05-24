Nvidia CEO Hails Trump’s Re-Industrialization Push as ‘Visionary’

Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang praised U.S. President Trump’s reversal of AI chip export restrictions, enabling partnerships like the one with Swedish firms Ericsson (ERIC) and AstraZeneca (AZN) to develop AI infrastructure using Nvidia’s latest platform.

Economists warn that these tariffs could raise costs, disrupt supply chains, and risk a U.S. recession, despite Huang’s endorsement of policies promoting resilient and diverse supply chains.

Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang commended U.S. President Donald Trump’s initiatives to bolster American technology, emphasizing the importance of U.S. companies regaining global market share, during a speech in Norrkoping, Sweden, where he was set to receive an honorary doctorate from Linkoping University, according to Reuters. Huang highlighted a new partnership with Swedish companies, including Ericsson (ERIC) and AstraZeneca (AZN), to deploy Nvidia’s latest AI data center platform, aligning with Trump’s push for U.S. technological dominance.

This move follows Nvidia’s recent collaborations in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, enabled by the Trump administration’s decision to lift a Biden-era rule restricting AI chip exports, which Huang had previously criticized as “a failure.” He noted that American tech firms, including Nvidia, lost about 50% of their market share in China over the past four years, allowing competitors to gain ground. Trump’s policies, Huang argued, aim to reverse this trend by encouraging U.S. companies to sell chips globally, generate tax revenues, and reinvest in domestic innovation and infrastructure. The administration’s broader strategy includes sweeping tariffs to stimulate U.S. manufacturing and job creation, though many businesses and economists warn that such measures could increase costs, disrupt supply chains, and risk a U.S. recession or global economic downturn.

Huang, however, praised the focus on re-industrialization, describing efforts to secure supply chains and build resilience, redundancy, and diversity in manufacturing as “very visionary.” Nvidia’s strategic partnerships reflect its role as a leader in the AI chip market, capitalizing on global demand for advanced computing infrastructure while navigating the complex interplay of U.S. trade policies and international competition. The company’s collaboration with Ericsson and AstraZeneca underscores Sweden’s growing role as a hub for AI innovation, leveraging Nvidia’s cutting-edge technology to advance telecom and pharmaceutical research. Huang’s remarks signal confidence in Trump’s vision for U.S. tech leadership, even as debates persist over the economic implications of tariffs and their potential to reshape global trade dynamics.

