Nuclear Sector Soars on Expected Executive Orders

Nuclear power stocks soared in midday trading on Friday following reports that President Donald Trump will sign executive orders to accelerate reactor construction and bolster the supply chain for critical nuclear materials, as reported by Reuters. Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG), the largest U.S. nuclear operator, climbed nearly 3% to $299.60, while advanced reactor innovators Oklo Inc. (OKLO) and NuScale Power Corp. (SMR) surged over 23% and 14%, respectively. Cameco Corp. (CCJ), a leading global uranium miner, gained 9% to $57.76, reflecting investor optimism about the sector’s growth prospects. The executive orders, potentially set for signing at 1 p.m. ET in the Oval Office, aim to address U.S. reliance on Russia and China for enriched uranium and nuclear fuel processing by invoking the Defense Production Act to declare a national emergency.

The initiative aligns with Energy Secretary Chris Wright’s vision of a “Manhattan Project 2,” emphasizing the urgent need for nuclear power to support AI-driven data centers and broader energy demands. Trump’s orders are expected to streamline permitting and siting for new nuclear facilities, directing the Departments of Energy and Defense to identify federal lands for deployment. This push reflects a broader U.S. strategy to enhance energy security and reduce dependence on foreign supply chains, particularly for advanced reactor inputs like TRISO (Tri-structural Isotropic) fuel – a high-performance nuclear fuel designed for advanced reactors, particularly high-temperature gas-cooled reactors (HTGRs) – which is critical for next-generation designs. The policy shift has fueled market enthusiasm, as nuclear energy is increasingly seen as a reliable, carbon-free solution to meet rising electricity needs. However, challenges remain, including high capital costs and regulatory complexities, which could temper the pace of deployment. The surge in stocks like Oklo, NuScale, Constellation, and Cameco underscores investor confidence in nuclear’s role in the energy transition, though sustained growth will hinge on successful execution of these ambitious directives.

