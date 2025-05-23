Palantir CEO Offloads $50M in Stock

Palantir (PLTR) CEO Alex Karp sold over $50 million in shares, alongside $21 million and $43.5 million sold by CTO Shyam Sankar and co-founder Stephen Cohen, respectively, tied to tax withholding on restricted stock units.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares edged up 0.22% to $122.56 in early trading on Friday, reflecting sustained investor enthusiasm for the artificial intelligence and data analytics company, which recently surpassed Salesforce Inc. (CRM) with a $288.6 billion market cap compared to Salesforce’s $272 billion. The Denver-based firm has solidified its position among the top 10 most valuable U.S. tech companies, driven by a 62% stock surge since the start of 2025, fueled by robust AI adoption and a wave of government contracts. Palantir’s growth aligns with broader market trends, as companies prioritize operational efficiency and President Donald Trump’s administration, alongside the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency, pushes for a federal overhaul, boosting demand for Palantir’s analytics platforms.

Recent stock sales by top executives, however, have drawn attention. CEO Alex Karp sold over $50 million in shares between $125.26 and $127.70 on Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving him with approximately 6.43 million shares valued at $787 million based on Thursday’s closing price. These transactions, tied to automatic sales for tax withholding on vesting restricted stock units, were mirrored by other executives, with Chief Technology Officer Shyam Sankar selling $21 million and co-founder Stephen Cohen offloading $43.5 million in shares. Such insider sales are common in high-growth tech firms but can raise questions about valuation sustainability, especially as Palantir trades at a high multiple.

Despite its impressive 483% year-over-year surge, Palantir’s recent earnings report – boosted by AI-driven demand and an upward revision to full-year guidance – has led to volatility in its share price, as investors weigh concerns over international growth. The company’s ability to navigate global market challenges while capitalizing on domestic opportunities will be critical. As Palantir continues to leverage its AI expertise and government partnerships, its elevated valuation underscores both its potential and the scrutiny it faces from investors.

