Stargate UAE: OpenAI, Oracle & Nvidia Join Forces on 2026 AI Supercampus

A groundbreaking collaboration between leading technology companies Oracle (ORCL), Nvidia (NVDA), Cisco Systems (CSCO), and OpenAI, alongside Emirati firm G42, is set to establish the Stargate UAE artificial intelligence campus in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant milestone in global AI infrastructure development. Spanning 10 square miles with a 5-gigawatt capacity, this ambitious project aims to position the UAE as a hub for advanced AI innovation, leveraging the expertise of its partners to drive technological and economic growth. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang emphasized the transformative potential of the initiative, stating, “With Stargate UAE, we are building the AI infrastructure to power the country’s bold vision – to empower its people, grow its economy, and shape its future.”

The Stargate UAE project is a cornerstone of a broader U.S.-led AI infrastructure strategy, building on the Trump administration’s January announcement of a multi-billion dollar joint venture with OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank, which committed $100 billion initially and an additional $500 billion over the next four years. Highlighted during President Trump’s Middle East tour last week, the project was unveiled by the U.S. Commerce Department as part of a series of AI-focused agreements aimed at strengthening technological alliances. The Abu Dhabi campus will feature a 1-gigawatt compute cluster managed by OpenAI and Oracle, powered by Nvidia’s cutting-edge AI chips, with Cisco Systems providing critical connectivity infrastructure to ensure seamless operations. An initial 200-megawatt AI cluster is slated for launch next year, setting the stage for rapid scalability.

This international endeavor complements domestic efforts, as OpenAI previously indicated in February that it was evaluating data center campuses across 16 U.S. states to support the same initiative. The UAE project underscores a strategic balance between advancing U.S. infrastructure and fostering responsible AI development among allies, as articulated by OpenAI: “The project reinforces OpenAI’s commitment to strengthening U.S. infrastructure while helping allies gain access to transformative AI responsibly and securely.” By integrating Nvidia’s advanced chip technology, Oracle’s cloud expertise, and Cisco’s networking capabilities, Stargate UAE is poised to accelerate AI research and deployment, potentially reshaping industries from healthcare to finance. The collaboration reflects a global race to harness AI’s potential, with the UAE emerging as a pivotal player in this technological frontier, supported by a robust partnership with U.S. tech giants.

