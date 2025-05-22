Navitas Skyrockets 180% After Announcing Nvidia Collaboration

Navitas Semiconductor Corp. (NVTS) shares surged 180% to $5.36 in premarket trading after announcing a collaboration with Nvidia (NVDA) to develop an 800 V HVDC architecture for AI-focused “Kyber” rack-scale systems.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp. (NVTS) saw its shares skyrocket 180% to $5.36 in premarket trading on Thursday, driven by news of a collaboration with Nvidia (NVDA) to develop a cutting-edge 800 V HVDC architecture for Nvidia’s “Kyber” rack-scale systems. This partnership leverages Navitas’ GaNFast and GeneSiC power technologies to support Nvidia’s high-powered GPUs, like the Rubin Ultra, which are critical for advanced artificial intelligence (AI) applications. The announcement highlights the growing demand for efficient power solutions as AI workloads expand, requiring innovative systems to handle massive computing needs.

The new 800 V architecture aims to deliver highly efficient and reliable power for data centers, simplifying infrastructure compared to today’s standard 54 V systems. Current data center designs rely on bulky copper busbars to move low-voltage electricity from power shelves to compute trays, but these systems struggle to handle power demands above 200 kW. As AI and computing needs grow, these setups face physical limits, including excessive copper use and reduced efficiency. Nvidia’s collaboration with Navitas addresses these challenges by enabling scalable, high-voltage power delivery that reduces complexity and boosts performance.

This partnership underscores the critical role of advanced semiconductor technologies in supporting the AI boom. Navitas’ expertise in gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) power solutions positions it as a key player in next-generation data center infrastructure. For investors, the surge in NVTS stock reflects optimism about its growth potential in the AI-driven market. Meanwhile, Nvidia’s focus on efficient power systems reinforces its leadership in AI hardware, where reliable energy delivery is essential for cutting-edge GPUs. As data centers evolve to meet rising computational demands, collaborations like this will shape the future of AI infrastructure, offering both companies a strategic edge in a rapidly growing industry.

