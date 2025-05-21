OpenAI Bets Big on Hardware with $6.5B Deal for Jony Ive’s AI Startup

OpenAI acquired Jony Ive’s startup, io , for $6.5 billion to develop innovative AI-driven consumer products, leveraging Ive’s iconic design expertise from Apple (AAPL).

, for $6.5 billion to develop innovative AI-driven consumer products, leveraging Ive’s iconic design expertise from Apple (AAPL). The partnership aims to challenge the smartphone market, dominated by Apple and Samsung, with new devices that integrate generative AI, potentially redefining consumer technology.

Ive and his LoveFrom team will lead design efforts for OpenAI and io, with plans to unveil their work next year, amid growing competition from Google (GOOGL), Meta (META), and Apple in AI and augmented reality.

OpenAI’s $6.5 billion acquisition of io, the startup founded by Apple (AAPL) designer Jony Ive, marks a bold move to redefine consumer technology through the integration of generative AI. The deal brings together Ive’s design expertise, honed through his transformative work on Apple’s iMac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, with OpenAI’s cutting-edge AI capabilities. Ive, who left Apple in 2019 to launch LoveFrom and later co-founded io with former Apple designers Evans Hankey, Tang Tan, and Scott Cannon, is poised to lead a new era of product innovation. OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman emphasized the unique synergy, noting that Ive’s team brings unmatched precision and care to the intersection of technology, design, and human experience.

The acquisition signals OpenAI’s ambition to challenge the dominance of smartphones, a market still led by Apple and Samsung, which collectively sell hundreds of millions of devices annually despite stagnating growth. Ive, in a prerecorded video released by OpenAI, critiqued the stagnation of “decades-old” legacy products, suggesting that AI-driven innovation could unlock new possibilities. While OpenAI has not confirmed specifics, speculation points to an AI-powered device intended to succeed smartphones, a vision that aligns with industry trends but faces steep challenges.

Competitors are also exploring post-smartphone paradigms. Google (GOOGL) and Meta (META) are advancing augmented reality and AI-powered smart glasses, with Google announcing eyewear partnerships at its I/O conference on Tuesday and Meta already marketing its Ray-Ban Meta glasses. Apple is reportedly developing its own smart glasses, leveraging its ecosystem and design legacy. Meanwhile, earlier AI-focused devices like the Rabbit R1 and Humane pin have struggled to gain traction, with Humane’s technology sold to HP in February, underscoring the difficulty of disrupting entrenched consumer habits.

OpenAI’s partnership with Ive and LoveFrom, who will oversee design and creative direction for both OpenAI and io, aims to deliver groundbreaking products by next year. The collaboration merges OpenAI’s generative AI expertise – evident in technologies like ChatGPT – with Ive’s human-centric design philosophy, which reshaped consumer electronics at Apple. This move positions OpenAI to not only compete in the evolving consumer tech landscape but also to potentially redefine how AI integrates into daily life, challenging the smartphone’s long-standing dominance.

