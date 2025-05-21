Futures Slip as S&P 500 Snaps Six-Day Winning Streak

US stock futures declined on Wednesday, with Dow Jones futures down 279 points to 42,493.00, S&P 500 futures off 35.25 points to 5,924.50, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropping 132 points to 21,315.00, as concerns over President Trump’s tariffs and their economic impact persist despite eased US-China trade tensions.

Gold rose 0.83% to 3,311.70 and the VIX climbed 3.59% to 18.75, reflecting investor caution, while retail giants like Walmart (WMT) warn of higher prices and Home Depot (HD) pledges price stability amid tariff pressures.

Investors await earnings from Target (TGT), Lowe’s (LOW), and Snowflake (SNOW) for insights into retail and tech sector resilience, while monitoring Washington for budget deficit updates and G-7 signals on US dollar policy.

US stock futures dipped early Wednesday, reflecting investor unease as the economic fallout from President Trump’s tariffs continues to cast a shadow over markets, despite a temporary easing of US-China trade tensions. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 279 points to 42,493.00, while S&P 500 futures declined 35.25 points to 5,924.50. Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 132 points to 21,315.00, signaling caution in tech-heavy sectors. The VIX, a measure of market volatility, climbed 0.65 or 3.59% to 18.75, underscoring heightened uncertainty. Meanwhile, gold rose $27.10 or 0.83% to 3,311.70, a safe-haven move amid economic concerns, and oil gained $0.98 or 1.58% to $63.09. The 30-year Treasury yield edged up 0.0270 or 0.546% to 4.9670, reflecting subtle shifts in bond market sentiment.

The market’s wobble follows a Tuesday pullback, driven by renewed fears that tariffs, still at their highest levels since 1939, are dragging on economic growth. Despite a six-day rally that brought the S&P 500 (^GSPC) within 3% of its all-time high, the specter of tariffs has kept investors on edge. President Trump’s April announcement of sweeping tariffs sparked a volatile ride for stocks, briefly tempered last week by a US-China agreement to pause new duties. However, St. Louis Federal Reserve President Alberto Musalem warned in a Minneapolis speech that even the 90-day trade truce may not prevent tariffs from curbing growth, weakening employment, and triggering one-off price increases in the near term. His comments echo broader concerns among Federal Reserve officials about the economic headwinds posed by trade policies.

Retail stocks are under particular scrutiny as tariffs amplify pricing pressures and erode consumer sentiment. Walmart (WMT) last week cautioned that higher prices are inevitable, a stark warning for cost-conscious shoppers. In contrast, Home Depot (HD) took a defiant stance on Tuesday, vowing to hold prices steady despite the tariff burden. Investors are now turning their attention to Wednesday’s earnings from Target (TGT) and Lowe’s (LOW), which are expected to provide critical insights into how retailers are navigating these challenges. Both companies report before the market opens, offering a fresh gauge of consumer resilience and corporate strategies in a tariff-heavy environment. Later in the day, Snowflake’s (SNOW) earnings will shed light on the tech sector’s performance, a key driver of market sentiment given the Nasdaq’s recent swings.

Beyond tariffs, currency dynamics are adding to market jitters. The US dollar hit a two-week low as traders monitor the G-7 meeting for hints of the Trump administration’s stance on a weaker currency, which could further complicate trade and inflation dynamics. The growing US budget deficit and speculation around potential tax cuts are also weighing on investor confidence, with no major economic data releases scheduled for Wednesday to provide clarity. Meanwhile, attention remains fixed on Washington, where updates on the budget bill and federal deficit could move markets. The combination of trade policy uncertainty, currency fluctuations, and fiscal concerns has created a complex backdrop for investors, who are bracing for potential economic slowdown while parsing corporate earnings for signs of resilience.

