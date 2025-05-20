Tesla to Launch Robotaxi Trial in Austin by End of June, Musk Says

Tesla (TSLA) will launch a robotaxi service test in Austin, Texas, by June’s end, starting with 10 self-driving cars in geofenced safe areas, with plans to scale to 1,000 vehicles within months.

Tesla’s strategic shift toward autonomy and Optimus robots, including licensing FSD to automakers, is pivotal to its valuation, despite a flat stock price of $343.55 in after-hours trading.

Tesla (TSLA) is poised to launch a pivotal test of its long-promised robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, by the end of June, with Chief Executive Elon Musk outlining plans to deploy approximately 10 self-driving vehicles in select, geofenced areas deemed safest within the city. This initial rollout, announced during a CNBC interview, marks a critical step for Tesla as it shifts its strategic focus from developing a new, affordable electric vehicle platform to prioritizing autonomous driving technology and its Optimus humanoid robot program. Musk emphasized that the company’s long-term valuation hinges on the success of these initiatives, stating, “The only things that matter in the long term are autonomy and Optimus.” The trial’s scope is expected to expand rapidly, with Musk projecting a scale-up to around 1,000 robotaxis within months, contingent on the initial phase’s performance.

The announcement comes amid a challenging landscape for autonomous vehicle development, where regulatory hurdles and substantial capital requirements have sidelined many competitors. Tesla’s shares remained nearly flat at $343.55 in after-hours trading on Tuesday, reflecting cautious investor sentiment as the company navigates both market and regulatory pressures. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has intensified scrutiny of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, which will underpin the robotaxi service, following an ongoing investigation into collisions under reduced visibility conditions since October. Last week, the NHTSA requested detailed information from Tesla to evaluate the robotaxi system’s performance in adverse weather, underscoring the regulatory challenges that could impact deployment timelines and public trust.

Tesla’s pivot to robotaxis aligns with Musk’s vision of transforming the company into a leader in autonomous mobility, a sector where Alphabet’s Waymo (GOOGL) remains a key rival. Unlike Waymo, which operates a limited commercial robotaxi service in select U.S. cities, Tesla aims to leverage its FSD software not only for its own fleet but also through licensing agreements with major automakers, a strategy Musk confirmed is under discussion. This approach could diversify Tesla’s revenue streams and accelerate the adoption of its autonomous technology across the industry. However, the path to commercialization remains fraught, as the broader autonomous vehicle sector grapples with technical complexities and safety concerns that have historically delayed widespread adoption.

The Austin trial represents a critical proof point for Tesla, particularly as weakening demand for electric vehicles has prompted the company to reallocate resources away from traditional EV development. A successful rollout could bolster investor confidence and validate Tesla’s high valuation, which has increasingly relied on the promise of disruptive technologies like robotaxis and Optimus. Yet, the company must address lingering safety questions and navigate a competitive landscape where regulatory compliance and technological reliability are paramount. As Tesla embarks on this ambitious venture, its ability to execute flawlessly in Austin will likely shape perceptions of its autonomous future.

