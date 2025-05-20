World’s Fastest Quantum Switch Could Amplify AI Power 1 Million-Fold

University of Arizona researchers have developed the world’s fastest transistor using graphene and laser pulses, achieving processing speeds in the petahertz range—over a million times faster than current chips.

Researchers at the University of Arizona and their international collaborators have developed what may be the world’s fastest transistor, using laser pulses and graphene to achieve processing speeds in the petahertz range—over a million times faster than current chips. This breakthrough could fundamentally transform computing capabilities in artificial intelligence, space technology, and medical applications by overcoming the speed limitations that have constrained traditional silicon-based transistors.

At the core of this innovation is a shift from electron-based to light-based transistor operation. The research team modified a commercially available graphene phototransistor by adding a silicon layer, then used precisely timed laser pulses lasting just 638 attoseconds (one quintillionth of a second) to control electron movement through the material. By harnessing quantum tunneling, they observed electrons bypassing physical barriers with virtually no delay.

“Going into the lab, you always anticipate what will happen – but the real beauty of science are the little things that happen, which lead you to investigate more,” said Mohammed Hassan, an associate professor of physics and optical sciences who worked on the project. “Once we realized that we had achieved this tunneling effect, we had to find out more.”

The significance of this development lies in its potential to bridge the growing gap between rapidly advancing software capabilities and relatively stagnant hardware performance. As Hassan explained: “We have experienced a huge leap forward in the development of technologies like artificial intelligence software, but the speed of hardware development does not move as quickly. But, by leaning on the discovery of quantum computers, we can develop hardware that matches the current revolution in information technology software.”

Graphene’s symmetrical atomic structure normally cancels out electric currents, but the researchers overcame this limitation by introducing the silicon layer and applying the precisely calibrated laser pulses. This allowed them to track individual electron tunneling in real time, demonstrating unprecedented switching speeds and leading Hassan to describe the device as “the world’s fastest petahertz quantum transistor.”

Unlike many laboratory breakthroughs that require highly specialized conditions, this transistor functions under normal room conditions—significantly enhancing its potential for commercial application. Hassan and his team are already working with Tech Launch Arizona to patent and commercialize the technology.

“I hope we can collaborate with industry partners to realize this petahertz-speed transistor on a microchip,” Hassan said. “The University of Arizona is already known for the world’s fastest electron microscope, and we would like to also be known for the first petahertz-speed transistor.”

If successfully commercialized, this technology could revolutionize computing architecture by dramatically reducing processing time for complex calculations, potentially transforming fields like artificial intelligence, cryptography, weather forecasting, and molecular modeling where computational speed remains a critical bottleneck.

