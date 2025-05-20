Intel Reportedly Exploring Sale of Key Business Unit

Intel (INTC) is considering divesting its network and edge businesses, previously the NEX unit , to focus on its core PC and data center chip markets, where it holds 68% and 55% market shares, respectively.

Intel (INTC) is exploring strategic options for its network and edge businesses, previously reported as the NEX unit, as part of CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s push to streamline operations and refocus on the company’s core strengths in PC and data center chips, according to a Reuters report citing three sources familiar with the matter. The chipmaker, which commands approximately 68% of the PC chip market and 55% of the data center chip market, is evaluating whether to divest or partner on these non-core units to sharpen its competitive edge. Tan emphasized this strategic shift during a recent event in Taipei celebrating Intel’s 40th anniversary, highlighting the company’s intent to double down on its historical dominance in these high-margin sectors.

The potential divestiture of the network and edge businesses reflects Intel’s acknowledgment of market dynamics, particularly in networking, where competitors like Broadcom (AVGO) maintain a strong foothold. The NEX unit, which generated $5.8 billion in revenue in 2024, includes chips for telecom equipment and other networking applications that no longer align with Intel’s refined focus under Tan’s leadership. Sources indicate that while discussions about a possible sale are underway, Intel has not yet initiated a formal deal process or selected an investment banker, though it has engaged with third parties to gauge interest. These talks, the report notes, remain in early stages, and Intel could opt for alternatives such as partnerships or retaining the businesses under a different structure.

This move follows Intel’s recent efforts to shed non-core assets, including the $4.46 billion sale of a majority stake in its Altera unit to SilverLake in April, a departure from earlier plans under former CEO Pat Gelsinger to spin off Altera through a public offering, as was done with Mobileye in 2022. The decision to integrate NEX’s financial results into Intel’s PC and data center groups in the first quarter of 2024, ceasing separate reporting, signals a broader strategic realignment. Despite its market leadership, Intel has faced challenges, including share losses in both PC and data center segments, prompting Tan to prioritize operational efficiency and investment in areas with proven profitability.

Intel’s exploration of divestitures underscores broader industry trends, where semiconductor companies are increasingly focusing on high-growth, high-margin segments amid intense competition and technological shifts. The company’s robust market share in PCs and data centers provides a strong foundation, but challenges from rivals and emerging technologies like AI-driven chips necessitate a leaner, more focused portfolio. While no final decisions have been made regarding the network and edge businesses, Intel’s proactive steps to evaluate its strategic options reflect a commitment to long-term competitiveness in a rapidly evolving market.

