NeurAxis Stock Soars on Groundbreaking FDA Clearance for Pediatric Treatment

NeurAxis (NRXS) has seen its stock price skyrocket, climbing 82% to $4.13 during midday trading, with an earlier peak of $6.20, a 150% surge, following a groundbreaking announcement. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the company its first-ever clearance for treating children with Functional Abdominal Pain (FAP) and Functional Dyspepsia, including related nausea symptoms, using its IB-Stim device. This approval marks a significant milestone, as it’s the first FDA-cleared treatment for functional dyspepsia, a condition causing chronic stomach pain and digestive issues in children. The clearance builds on IB-Stim’s earlier approval for treating abdominal pain linked to Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) in kids, making NeurAxis a leader in non-invasive medical solutions for young patients.

The new FDA approval nearly doubles the potential market for NeurAxis, allowing the company to reach more children suffering from these debilitating conditions. IB-Stim, a neuromodulation device, uses gentle electrical signals to stimulate nerves and relieve symptoms without surgery or drugs. The company can roll out this expanded treatment quickly and cost-effectively because it uses the same insurance billing codes, healthcare providers, and coverage plans as the IBS treatment. NeurAxis is starting its commercial launch immediately, aiming to make the device widely available to doctors and patients.

Brian Carrico, NeurAxis’ President and CEO, emphasized that this achievement strengthens the company’s growth path. The device’s success is backed by strong clinical research, and its adoption is growing among doctors and insurance companies. A new billing code approved by the American Medical Association, effective January 2026, will further simplify insurance reimbursements. This development not only enhances NeurAxis’ ability to help children but also sets the stage for significant financial growth, as reflected in the stock’s dramatic rise.

