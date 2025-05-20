Why Tom Lee Loves This Stock – Fundstrat’s #1 Holding

Tesla (TSLA) is the largest holding in the Fundstrat Granny Shots ETF (GRNY), an actively managed fund focused on high-conviction U.S. large-cap equities, as noted in an ARK Invest post on X.

is the largest holding in the Fundstrat Granny Shots ETF (GRNY), an actively managed fund focused on high-conviction U.S. large-cap equities, as noted in an ARK Invest post on X. Despite a year-to-date decline of 15.3%, Tesla’s stock has surged 43.75% over the past month, currently trading at $344.09, reflecting renewed investor confidence in its growth prospects.

The Granny Shots ETF, guided by Tom Lee’s strategy, targets stable, market-leading companies like Google (GOOGL), Tesla (TSLA), Nvidia (NVDA), and GE (GE).

The Fundstrat Granny Shots ETF (GRNY), an actively managed exchange-traded fund, focuses on U.S. large-cap equities to achieve long-term capital appreciation, with Tesla (TSLA) as its largest holding, according to a recent ARK Invest post on X. The Granny Shots strategy, pioneered by Tom Lee of Fundstrat Capital, emphasizes high-conviction investments in stable, market-leading companies, aiming to deliver consistent returns through a disciplined, equal-weighted portfolio. Tesla’s prominence in the ETF reflects its perceived growth potential, despite recent volatility in its stock price, which last closed at $344.09, marking a 43.75% gain over the past month.

Tesla $TSLA is the largest holding in Tom Lee’s @fundstrat Granny Shots ETF https://t.co/FYbJV1WMpF — Ark Invest Daily (@ArkkDaily) May 19, 2025

Tesla’s stock has experienced significant turbulence, driven by macroeconomic pressures, supply chain challenges, and shifting investor sentiment toward growth stocks. Year-to-date, the stock remains down 15.3%, reflecting earlier declines tied to concerns over production delays and competitive pressures in the electric vehicle sector. However, the recent 43.75% surge underscores renewed optimism, fueled by Tesla’s advancements in autonomous driving technology and expanding global production capacity. The stock’s resilience aligns with the Granny Shots ETF’s focus on companies with strong fundamentals and market dominance, positioning Tesla as a cornerstone of the fund’s strategy.

The broader context of GRNY’s holdings, as highlighted by ARK Invest, emphasizes diversified exposure to innovative and established firms, balancing risk and growth. Tesla’s weighting in the ETF signals confidence in its long-term trajectory, despite short-term fluctuations. The fund’s portfolio composition – its company selections and stock holdings – demonstrates the effectiveness of Lee’s approach in navigating volatile markets. As investor demand for actively managed ETFs grows, GRNY’s focus on high-quality names like Tesla positions it to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the U.S. equity landscape.

