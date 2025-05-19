Dow, S&P, Nasdaq Futures Tumble on U.S. Credit Downgrade

Moody’s downgrade of the U.S. credit rating to Aa1, citing rising deficits and debt refinancing challenges, pressured U.S. stock futures, with Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 futures falling 0.66%, 1.15%, and 1.57%, respectively.

President Trump’s renewed tariff rhetoric targeting Walmart (WMT) and rising 10-year Treasury yields to 4.5380 fueled market volatility, with tech stocks like Palantir (PLTR) and Tesla (TSLA) dropping over 4% and 3.83% in premarket trading.

Gold prices surged 1.93% to $3,248.70 as a safe-haven asset, while the VIX spiked 13.34% to 19.51, reflecting investor concerns amid a light economic calendar and stalled Republican tax-and-spend bill.

The U.S. stock market faced a turbulent start to the week as futures plummeted, driven by a combination of Moody’s downgrade of the U.S. credit rating and renewed uncertainty surrounding President Trump’s tariff policies. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 280 points, or 0.66%, to 42,456.00, while S&P 500 futures declined 68.75 points, or 1.15%, to 5,908.50. Nasdaq 100 futures saw the steepest drop, shedding 338 points, or 1.57%, to 21,167.75. This bearish sentiment in premarket trading contrasted sharply with the prior week’s robust equity rally, where the Nasdaq (^IXIC) soared over 7%, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained more than 5%, and the Dow (^DJI) rose over 3%, buoyed by a temporary U.S.-China tariff truce.

Moody’s decision to lower the U.S. government’s long-term credit rating from Aaa to Aa1 late Friday sent ripples through financial markets. The downgrade, aligning Moody’s with Fitch and S&P’s earlier moves, was attributed to rising deficits and the growing challenge of refinancing debt in a high-interest-rate environment. This development intensified pressure on bond yields, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbing 0.0970, or 2.18%, to 4.5380, while the 30-year bond yield dipped 0.0190, or 0.3863%, to 4.89. Elevated yields, which influence borrowing costs for mortgages, auto loans, and credit cards, have historically weighed on equity markets, as seen last month when bond market dynamics prompted Trump to soften his tariff stance.

Adding to market unease, Trump escalated his tariff rhetoric over the weekend, targeting Walmart (WMT) with a social media post urging the retailer to absorb tariff costs. This followed a similar exchange with Amazon (AMZN) last month, signaling ongoing tensions between the administration and major corporations over the economic fallout of trade policies. The prospect of tariffs resurfaced as a key concern for investors, particularly after last week’s optimism over a U.S.-China trade pause. The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), often referred to as Wall Street’s fear gauge, spiked 2.30 points, or 13.34%, to 19.51, reflecting heightened market anxiety.

Premarket trading revealed significant declines among technology stocks, which are particularly sensitive to rising yields and shifts in investor risk appetite. Palantir (PLTR) dropped over 4% to $123.81, while Meta (META) fell 2% to $628.20. Tesla (TSLA) declined 3.83% to $336.42, and Nvidia (NVDA) lost nearly 3% to $131.67. Broadcom (AVGO) shed 2.83% to $222.13, and Alphabet (GOOGL) was down 1.70% to $163.39. These losses underscored the vulnerability of growth-oriented tech firms to macroeconomic pressures, particularly when higher yields threaten to dampen economic activity and erode investor confidence in riskier assets.

Commodities presented a mixed picture amid the equity sell-off. Gold prices rose $61.30, or 1.93%, to $3,248.70, signaling a flight to safety as investors sought refuge from market volatility. In contrast, oil prices edged lower by $0.55, or 0.88%, to $61.94, reflecting concerns about global demand in the face of economic uncertainty.

The economic calendar for the week is relatively sparse, with markets focusing on manufacturing data and initial jobless claims for insights into the U.S. economy’s health. Investors are also closely watching developments surrounding the Republican tax-and-spend bill, which encountered internal party resistance late last week, adding another layer of uncertainty. The combination of fiscal policy hurdles, tariff-related tensions, and the credit rating downgrade has created a complex backdrop for markets, with investors bracing for potential volatility in the sessions ahead.

