Trump Tells Walmart to ‘Eat the Tariffs’ as Retailer Warns of Higher Prices

President Donald Trump’s recent criticism of Walmart (WMT) over its response to tariff-related price increases has spotlighted the broader economic pressures facing U.S. retailers and manufacturers. In a Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump accused Walmart of unjustly attributing price hikes to tariffs, urging the retail giant to absorb the costs rather than pass them on to consumers. He pointed to Walmart’s substantial profits, noting the company made billions of dollars last year, exceeding expectations. Trump’s remarks underscore the tension between maintaining consumer affordability and navigating the financial burdens imposed by trade policies, a challenge that extends beyond Walmart to other major corporations like Microsoft (MSFT), Mattel (MAT), Ford (F), Target (TGT), Home Depot (HD), and Lowe’s (LOW).

Walmart’s CFO, John David Rainey, provided context for the retailer’s position in a Thursday CNBC interview. He described the tariff environment as unprecedented, with price increases arriving at a magnitude and speed not seen before. Despite a 90-day reprieve that reduced duties on Chinese imports to 30% and set a 10% duty on goods from several other countries, Rainey indicated that the tariffs remain a significant hurdle. The Trump administration’s adjustments from earlier proposals in April were a step forward, but Rainey emphasized that the duties are still too high for the retailer to fully shield consumers without strategic interventions. Walmart’s approach involves absorbing some of the tariff-related costs internally and working with suppliers to mitigate price increases, a strategy aimed at preserving its competitive edge in offering low prices during a time when shoppers prioritize value.

The tariff issue is not unique to Walmart. Microsoft announced earlier this month that it raised recommended retail prices for Xbox consoles and select controllers, citing tariff pressures. Mattel, the maker of Barbie, revealed plans to relocate production from China, yet still anticipates price increases for its toys. Ford also signaled last week that it would need to raise prices on certain vehicles. These examples illustrate the widespread impact of tariffs across diverse sectors, from retail to technology to automotive. Meanwhile, major retailers like Target, Home Depot, and Lowe’s are expected to provide further insight into tariff-related challenges when they release their earnings reports next week. The collective response from these companies will likely shape investor and consumer expectations for pricing trends in the coming months.

Walmart’s stock closed 1.96% higher on Friday at $98.24, reflecting investor confidence in the retailer’s ability to navigate these challenges, at least in the short term. However, the broader implications of tariffs on corporate margins and consumer spending remain uncertain. Retailers face a delicate balancing act: maintaining profitability while keeping prices competitive in an inflationary environment. Walmart’s commitment to working with suppliers to minimize price hikes aligns with its long-standing reputation for affordability, but the scale of tariff costs may limit how much the company can absorb without impacting its bottom line.

The tariff debate also highlights the complex interplay between trade policy and corporate strategy. While Trump’s call for companies to “eat the tariffs” resonates with consumers wary of rising costs, it overlooks the operational realities of global supply chains. For Walmart, which relies heavily on imports, absorbing tariff costs entirely could erode profits, potentially affecting its ability to invest in growth or maintain its low-price model. Similarly, suppliers, many of whom operate on thin margins, may struggle to share the burden without compromising their own financial stability. The 30% duty on Chinese goods and 10% on other imports, while reduced from earlier proposals, still represent a significant cost increase that ripples through the supply chain.

Looking ahead, the tariff landscape will likely continue to shape corporate earnings and consumer prices. The reprieve on Chinese imports offers temporary relief, but the persistence of duties at current levels suggests that companies will need to adapt further, whether through cost absorption, supply chain diversification, or price adjustments. For Walmart and its peers, the challenge is not only financial but also reputational, as consumers and policymakers alike scrutinize their responses to trade policy shifts. Trump’s public admonishment of Walmart underscores the political stakes, with the president signaling that he will closely monitor how companies handle tariff pressures. As the retail sector braces for a pivotal earnings season, the ability to balance cost management with customer loyalty will be critical in determining which companies emerge resilient in this tariff-driven economic environment.

