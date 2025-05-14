Septerna Stock Spikes on Novo Nordisk Obesity Drug Deal

Septerna (SEPN) shares soared 56% to $10.46 in early Wednesday trading, driven by a major partnership with Novo Nordisk to develop oral obesity and Type 2 diabetes therapies.

The new partnership between Septerna Inc. (SEPN) and Novo Nordisk has ignited a surge in Septerna’s stock, with shares soaring 56% to $10.46 in early Wednesday trading, reflecting investor enthusiasm for the biotech’s role in pioneering oral therapies for obesity and Type 2 diabetes. This collaboration leverages Septerna’s expertise in G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) drug discovery, targeting key gut hormones such as GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon, which are central to appetite regulation and metabolic health, as seen in Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster injectable drugs Wegovy and Ozempic. The deal, valued at up to $2.2 billion, includes over $200 million in upfront and near-term payments to Septerna, alongside tiered royalties on global net sales of marketed products, with Novo Nordisk funding all research and development costs.

Septerna’s GPCR platform, which focuses on cell membrane receptors that modulate physiological processes across nearly every organ system, positions the company as a critical partner in developing oral small-molecule therapies that could offer a convenient alternative to injectable treatments like Wegovy, Ozempic, and Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Zepbound. The partnership encompasses four development programs aimed at addressing not only obesity and Type 2 diabetes but also other cardiometabolic diseases, broadening the potential impact of the collaboration. This strategic alignment with Novo Nordisk, a global leader in diabetes and obesity care, underscores the growing demand for innovative, patient-friendly treatment options in a market where injectable GLP-1 therapies have already reshaped therapeutic standards.

For Septerna, a South San Francisco-based biotech that went public on October 25, 2024, at an IPO price of $18, the partnership marks a pivotal moment after a challenging post-IPO period that saw its stock underperform. The significant financial backing from Novo Nordisk, coupled with the potential for royalties, provides Septerna with a robust pathway to advance its pipeline while mitigating development risks. The deal also highlights the biotech sector’s increasing focus on oral therapies, which could improve patient adherence and expand market access, particularly for chronic conditions like obesity and Type 2 diabetes, where long-term treatment is often required.

The broader cardiometabolic market continues to attract substantial investment, driven by the global rise in obesity and diabetes prevalence. Novo Nordisk’s strategic move to partner with Septerna reflects its commitment to diversifying its portfolio beyond injectables, positioning it to maintain leadership in a competitive landscape that includes rivals like Eli Lilly. For investors, Septerna’s stock rally signals confidence in the company’s GPCR platform and its ability to deliver high-value therapies, though the early-stage nature of the programs suggests that long-term success will depend on clinical milestones and regulatory outcomes. Nevertheless, the partnership establishes Septerna as a notable player in the biotech space, with the financial and scientific support to potentially reshape treatment paradigms for cardiometabolic diseases.

