Saudi Arabia Scores 18,000 of Nvidia’s Most Powerful AI Chips

The global race for artificial intelligence supremacy intensified as Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) secured significant deals with Saudi Arabia’s Humain, a company backed by the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund. Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang announced the sale of over 18,000 Blackwell chips, including the advanced GB300 model, to power 500 megawatts of data center capacity in Saudi Arabia. These chips, unveiled earlier this year, are critical for training and deploying sophisticated AI systems, positioning Nvidia as a linchpin in the global AI infrastructure buildout. Meanwhile, AMD disclosed its own chip supply agreement with Humain, part of a $10 billion commitment to bolster the same 500-megawatt AI project. The announcements, made during the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum in Riyadh, underscored the strategic importance of AI hardware in geopolitical and economic discussions.

The deals reflect Saudi Arabia’s ambition to become a regional AI hub, leveraging its abundant energy resources to power data centers described by Huang as “AI factories.” Humain aims to deploy several hundred thousand Nvidia graphics processing units in the long term, alongside AMD’s contributions, to develop AI models and expand data center infrastructure. This aligns with the kingdom’s broader vision to diversify its economy and shape the future of transformative technologies. The forum, part of a White House-led trip featuring President Donald Trump and top CEOs, highlighted the diplomatic weight of these agreements. Trump praised Huang’s presence, noting the absence of Apple’s (AAPL) Tim Cook.

Market reactions were swift, with Nvidia shares climbing 5.53% to $129.93 and AMD stock gaining 4% on Tuesday. The surge reflects investor confidence in both companies’ roles in meeting the soaring demand for AI hardware. Nvidia’s chips, in particular, have become a coveted asset globally, with export licenses required since 2023 due to national security concerns. The Trump administration’s push to simplify export rules, replacing what the Department of Commerce described as President Joe Biden’s complex framework with a “much simpler rule,” could further streamline Nvidia’s international sales, potentially amplifying its market dominance.

The Humain partnership signals a broader trend of nations investing heavily in AI to secure technological and economic advantages. Saudi Arabia’s energy wealth, paired with cutting-edge chips from Nvidia and AMD, positions it to compete in a field where computational power is a critical currency. For Nvidia, the deal reinforces its status as the leading supplier of AI accelerators, while AMD’s involvement highlights its growing traction in the AI chip market. As countries and companies vie for leadership in AI, such collaborations will likely shape the technological landscape for years to come, with Riyadh emerging as a key player in this high-stakes arena.

