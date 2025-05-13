UnitedHealth Stock Plunges 10% as CEO Exits and Outlook Gets Pulled

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) shares dropped 10% to $340.96, nearing a four-year low, driven by the CEO’s departure and the withdrawal of its 2025 financial outlook due to rising medical costs.

shares dropped 10% to $340.96, nearing a four-year low, driven by the CEO’s departure and the withdrawal of its 2025 financial outlook due to rising medical costs. The company suspended its 2025 guidance after higher-than-expected Medicare Advantage care activity and elevated costs for new beneficiaries persisted, projecting 2025 adjusted earnings of $26 to $26.50, down from $27.66 in 2024.

Despite anticipating a return to growth in 2026, UnitedHealth faces investor uncertainty as it navigates operational challenges and cost pressures in its Medicare business.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) is grappling with a confluence of challenges that have sent its stock plummeting 10% to $340.96 in early Tuesday trading, marking a potential four-year low. The health insurer’s shares are poised for a sixth consecutive decline signaling the lowest opening price since March 2021. This sharp sell-off stems from a dual blow: the abrupt departure of its chief executive and the unexpected withdrawal of its 2025 financial outlook, driven by persistently elevated medical costs.

The decision to suspend the 2025 guidance, announced in a company statement, is particularly jarring, coming less than a month after UnitedHealth slashed its earnings forecast due to a surge in Medicare Advantage care activity. The company had previously noted that medical costs for many new Medicare Advantage beneficiaries, particularly those transitioning from plans discontinued by competitors, were significantly higher than anticipated. This trend has not only persisted but intensified, with care activity accelerating across a broader range of benefit offerings beyond what was observed in the first quarter. The resulting pressure on margins has forced UnitedHealth to retract its earlier projection of 2025 adjusted earnings per share, which had already been revised downward to a range of $26 to $26.50, down from $27.66 in 2024. This marks the first expected annual earnings decline since the 2008 financial crisis.

The leadership shakeup, while not entirely unexpected, adds another layer of uncertainty. Mizuho analyst Ann Hynes noted that the CEO’s exit aligns with the company’s recent struggles, but the suspension of guidance caught investors off guard. The combination of these developments has eroded confidence in UnitedHealth’s near-term prospects, as the stock’s precipitous decline reflects. Last month’s report of heightened treatment demand among seniors, coupled with the integration of new patients into its Medicare business, had already triggered the stock’s largest single-day drop since 1998. The latest update suggests these issues have deepened, with no immediate resolution in sight.

Despite the gloom, UnitedHealth remains optimistic about a rebound, projecting a return to growth in 2026. This forward-looking statement, however, does little to assuage current investor concerns, as the company – down more than 25% year-to-date – navigates a complex landscape of rising costs and operational challenges. The broader health insurance sector is also under scrutiny, as demographic shifts and regulatory changes continue to reshape the Medicare Advantage market. UnitedHealth’s scale and diversified portfolio have historically provided resilience, but the current headwinds underscore the difficulties of managing cost pressures in an environment of heightened care utilization.

For investors, the immediate focus will be on UnitedHealth’s ability to stabilize its cost structure and provide clarity on its strategic direction under new leadership. The stock’s trajectory in the coming weeks will likely hinge on any updates regarding cost containment measures or potential adjustments to its Medicare Advantage offerings. While the company’s long-term growth potential remains intact, the path to 2026 will require careful navigation through a turbulent period.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.