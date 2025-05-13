Rigetti Stock Slides 11% After Q1 Revenue Misses the Mark

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) reported a $42.6 million net income for Q1 2025, driven by $62.1 million in non-cash gains, despite a $21.6 million operating loss and $1.5 million in revenue.

reported a $42.6 million net income for Q1 2025, driven by $62.1 million in non-cash gains, despite a $21.6 million operating loss and $1.5 million in revenue. The company’s stock fell over 11% to $10.25 in pre-market trading, reflecting volatility, while its cash reserves grew to $237.7 million by April 30, 2025, bolstered by a Quanta Computer share purchase.

Strategic government projects and a scalable, modular architecture underscore Rigetti’s leadership in superconducting quantum computing, supported by strong partnerships and innovation.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) is navigating a pivotal moment in the quantum computing landscape, with its stock reflecting both market volatility and strategic progress. Trading at $10.25 in Tuesday’s pre-market session, down over 11% after closing the prior session at $11.55 with a 9.17% gain, the company’s valuation mirrors investor reactions to its recent financial performance and broader industry dynamics. For the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, Rigetti reported total revenues of $1.5 million, highlighting the early commercial phase of quantum computing. The company posted a $0.13 profit on an adjusted basis, compared to a $0.14 loss in the same period last year. Wall Street analysts had forecast a 5-cent loss on revenue of $2.6 million. Operating expenses reached $22.1 million, contributing to an operating loss of $21.6 million. However, a striking net income of $42.6 million was driven by $62.1 million in non-cash gains from revaluing derivative warrant and earn-out liabilities, highlighting the impact of accounting adjustments on reported profitability.

Financially, Rigetti remains well-capitalized, with $209.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale investments as of March 31, 2025. This liquidity was further bolstered to $237.7 million by April 30, 2025, following a $35 million share purchase by Taiwan-based Quanta Computer, Inc., signaling strong external confidence in Rigetti’s trajectory. The company’s focus on superconducting quantum computing, a field poised for breakthroughs in computational power, positions it as a key player despite current revenue constraints. Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti’s CEO, emphasized the company’s leadership, citing government-funded projects in the U.S. and U.K. These initiatives validate Rigetti’s technological edge and its modular, open-system architecture, which facilitates scalability to higher qubit counts—a critical factor for quantum advantage.

Rigetti’s in-house expertise and partnerships, including with Quanta, enhance its ability to innovate in a competitive sector where companies like IBM (IBM) and Google (GOOGL) also vie for dominance. While the quantum computing market is projected to grow significantly, driven by applications in cryptography and materials science, Rigetti’s path hinges on translating technical milestones into sustained revenue growth. For now, its robust cash reserves and strategic alliances provide a foundation to weather market fluctuations and advance its mission in this transformative industry.

