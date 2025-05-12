Amazon Stock Surges 7% Amid U.S.-China Tariff Relief, ‘De Minimis’ Uncertainty Lingers

Amazon (AMZN) shares rose 6.87% to $206.35 despite uncertainty over the U.S.-China trade agreement’s failure to address the “de minimis” policy for duty-free ecommerce packages under $800.

Trade expert Martin Palmer highlighted to Reuters the significant role of “de minimis” shipments in U.S.-China imports, suggesting tariff cuts elsewhere could logically extend to these parcels, while Amazon’s scale positions it to benefit from broader tariff relief.

A newly announced U.S.-China trade agreement aimed at temporarily reducing tariffs has triggered a mixed response in the retail sector. Amazon (AMZN) shares surged 6.87% in early trading to $206.35, reflecting investor optimism, yet uncertainty remains over the unresolved “de minimis” policy affecting low-value ecommerce shipments, according to a Reuters report. The agreement, announced on Monday, failed to clarify the status of duty-free packages valued under $800 shipped from China and Hong Kong, a policy terminated by the Trump administration on May 2, which imposed 120% tariffs on such parcels. Martin Palmer, co-founder of Hurricane Modular Commerce, noted the lack of direction, stating, “There is no clarity on de minimis at all,” though he argued that the significant volume of these shipments – vital to U.S. imports from China – suggests tariff cuts elsewhere could logically apply to de minimis parcels.

The “de minimis” policy’s elimination earlier this year disrupted the competitive edge of Chinese ecommerce platforms like Temu and Shein, which have surged in the U.S. by offering ultra-low-cost gadgets, clothing, and accessories, leveraging duty-free shipping to undercut domestic retailers. Amazon, while competing with these platforms, benefits from its robust U.S.-based logistics network and diversified business model, positioning it to capitalize on the broader tariff reductions that could lower costs for its imported goods and third-party sellers sourcing from China. The 120% tariffs on “de minimis” shipments, if unchanged, may continue to erode the price advantage of Temu and Shein, potentially shifting market share toward established players like Amazon, which can better absorb cost pressures.

The market’s positive response to Amazon’s stock reflects investor confidence in its resilience amid trade policy uncertainties. However, the absence of “de minimis” clarity poses risks for the broader ecommerce ecosystem, particularly for consumers accustomed to low prices and retailers reliant on Chinese supply chains. Palmer’s observation underscores the policy’s critical role, as “de minimis” shipments constitute a substantial portion of U.S.-China trade. As trade negotiations evolve, the unresolved status of these low-value parcels will remain a focal point, with Amazon’s ability to navigate this landscape reinforcing its market dominance, while smaller competitors face heightened exposure to potential tariff-driven disruptions.

