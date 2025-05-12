KindlyMD Stock Skyrockets 670% After Merger With Trump Crypto Advisor’s Bitcoin Firm

KindlyMD (KDLY) shares ripped 670% higher this morning after the Murray, UT.-based healthcare data co. announced a merger with Nakamoto Holdings, a Bitcoin (BTC) investment firm led by David Bailey, a cryptocurrency advisor to President Donald Trump.

shares ripped 670% higher this morning after the Murray, UT.-based healthcare data co. announced a merger with Nakamoto Holdings, a Bitcoin (BTC) investment firm led by David Bailey, a cryptocurrency advisor to President Donald Trump. The merger includes $510 million in fresh capital via a PIPE deal at $1.12 per share and $200 million in convertible debt, backed by over 200 investors, including Actai Ventures, Arrington Capital, and Bitcoin pioneers like Adam Back and Jihan Wu.

The combined company, which will retain the KDLY ticker temporarily before rebranding, aims to acquire and hold Bitcoin, offering investors exposure to the cryptocurrency’s price movements through a public equity vehicle.

KindlyMD (KDLY) shares soared 673% to $30.01 in early Monday trading following the announcement of a transformative merger with Nakamoto Holdings—a Bitcoin investment firm founded by David Bailey, a key cryptocurrency advisor to President Donald Trump. The deal, which positions the combined entity as a leader in Bitcoin (BTC) treasury strategies, includes $510 million in fresh capital raised through a private investment in public equity (PIPE) deal priced at $1.12 per share and $200 million in convertible debt. This substantial $710 million capital infusion, one of the largest for a Bitcoin-focused public transaction, attracted over 200 investors, including institutional heavyweights like Actai Ventures, Arrington Capital, BSQ Capital Partners, Kingsway, Van Eck, and Yorkville Advisors, alongside notable Bitcoin pioneers such as cryptographer Adam Back, former Coinbase executive Balaji Srinivasan, Bitmain co-founder Jihan Wu, and Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas, a vocal Bitcoin advocate.

The merger aligns KindlyMD, a Utah-based healthcare provider, with Nakamoto’s ambitious vision to build a global network of Bitcoin-native companies, leveraging Bitcoin as a core treasury asset to drive long-term value. Nakamoto, under Bailey’s leadership as CEO, will focus on acquiring and holding Bitcoin, aiming to increase Bitcoin yield per share through a mix of equity, debt, and other financial instruments. This strategy mirrors a growing trend among public companies, inspired by firms like Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR), which have bolstered their valuations by adopting Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset. KindlyMD’s shares will continue trading on Nasdaq under the KDLY ticker for now, though the combined company plans to rebrand and adopt a new ticker symbol post-merger, pending shareholder approval and customary closing conditions.

The market’s enthusiastic response reflects the increasing institutional appetite for Bitcoin exposure through regulated, publicly traded vehicles. Bitcoin investment firms like Nakamoto raise significant capital, often blending equity and debt, to amass Bitcoin holdings, offering investors an alternative way to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency’s price movements without directly owning it. The involvement of high-profile investors and Bailey’s close ties to Trump, who has recently embraced a pro-cryptocurrency stance, further amplify the deal’s significance, signaling confidence in Bitcoin’s role in global capital markets. However, the merger also introduces risks, as KindlyMD’s healthcare operations, focused on integrated medical services and combating the opioid crisis, must coexist with Nakamoto’s Bitcoin-centric strategy, which is subject to the cryptocurrency’s volatility and regulatory uncertainties. For now, the nearly 700% rally in KDLY shares underscores the market’s bullish outlook on this bold pivot, though the combined entity’s success will hinge on its ability to navigate the complex interplay of healthcare, cryptocurrency, and global financial markets.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.