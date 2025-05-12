U.S. Treasury’s Bessent Hints at New China Talks Soon to Forge Broader Trade Deal

The U.S. and China agreed to a 90-day tariff pause, reducing baseline tariffs by 115 percentage points to 10%, with most Chinese goods now facing a 30% rate (including a 20% fentanyl tariff) down from 145%, boosting global stock markets and U.S. equity futures.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced plans to meet Chinese officials again in the coming weeks to pursue a broader trade agreement, with a “mechanism” now in place to sustain negotiations following talks in Switzerland.

Discussions in Geneva included a significant focus on fentanyl, with Bessent noting China’s commitment to help the U.S. curb precursor drug flows, addressing both trade and public health concerns.

Global financial markets are experiencing a surge of optimism following a pivotal U.S.-China agreement to pause most tariffs for 90 days, fostering hopes of de-escalating trade tensions. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, speaking on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” emphasized the establishment of a “mechanism” to sustain dialogue, with plans to reconvene with Chinese officials in the coming weeks to pursue a more comprehensive trade agreement. While details such as the location of the next meeting remain undecided, the framework for ongoing negotiations marks a significant step forward. The agreement, finalized during weekend talks in Switzerland involving Bessent, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and Chinese officials, reduces baseline tariffs by 115 percentage points to 10%. However, the U.S. retains a 20% fentanyl-related tariff, resulting in a total tariff rate of 30% on most Chinese goods, down from 145%.

The tariff pause has injected confidence into global markets, with U.S. equity futures signaling a robust opening on Wall Street. This market reaction reflects relief over the temporary alleviation of trade barriers, which had strained supply chains and inflated costs across industries. Beyond tariffs, the negotiations addressed critical non-trade issues, notably the flow of fentanyl precursor drugs. Bessent highlighted a “very long and in-depth sidebar” discussion on this topic, expressing optimism that Chinese officials are now committed to assisting the U.S. in curbing the supply of these substances. This development is particularly significant given the public health implications of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid driving overdose deaths in the U.S., and underscores the multifaceted nature of U.S.-China relations.

The 90-day window provides a critical opportunity to build on this progress, though challenges remain. The retention of the 20% fentanyl tariff signals ongoing U.S. pressure on China to address drug-related concerns, while the reduced 30% tariff rate still impacts the cost of Chinese imports. Bessent’s comments suggest a pragmatic approach, aiming to avoid “upward tariff pressure” while laying the groundwork for a broader deal. Investors are likely to monitor upcoming economic indicators, such as inflation and trade flow data, to assess the pause’s impact on global commerce. The commitment to further talks, coupled with the fentanyl discussions, indicates that both nations are seeking to address not only economic but also humanitarian issues. For now, the sharp rally in global stock markets reflects a collective sigh of relief, but the success of future negotiations will determine whether this momentum can be sustained amid complex geopolitical dynamics.

