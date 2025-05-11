Ending Big Pharma’s Grip: U.S. Drug Prices Set to Plummet by 80%

President Trump is set to announce an Executive Order on Monday aimed at reducing U.S. prescription drug prices by 30% to 80% through a Most Favored Nation policy, which will align costs with the lowest global prices. The order is set to take effect following a 9:00 A.M. signing at the White House.

through a Most Favored Nation policy, which will align costs with the lowest global prices. The order is set to take effect following a 9:00 A.M. signing at the White House. The policy targets disparities like Revlimid, a multiple myeloma drug costing $7 per tablet in India but $1,000 in the U.S. , aiming to save trillions and ease burdens on American consumers.

but , aiming to save trillions and ease burdens on American consumers. Pharmaceutical companies like Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), Pfizer (PFE), and Merck (MRK) face potential revenue declines, while the policy’s implementation may encounter industry resistance and logistical challenges.

President Donald Trump’s recent Truth Social post heralded a seismic shift in U.S. pharmaceutical pricing, promising an Executive Order to slash prescription drug costs by 30% to 80% through a Most Favored Nation policy. This bold initiative, set to be formalized at a 9:00 A.M. White House signing on Monday, seeks to align U.S. drug prices with the lowest globally, tackling a long-standing concern that Americans pay significantly more for medications than other nations. For instance, Revlimid, a critical medication for treating multiple myeloma and certain lymphomas, costs $7 per tablet in India but nearly $1,000 in the U.S., a disparity Trump attributes to pharmaceutical companies exploiting American consumers while citing research and development costs.

The announcement has profound implications for the pharmaceutical industry, with major players like Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), the maker of Revlimid, facing potential revenue declines if prices are forced to match global lows. Trump’s policy seeks to rectify what he describes as an unfair burden on Americans, who have shouldered prices five to ten times higher than those in other countries for identical drugs produced by the same manufacturers. This pricing gap has fueled public outrage, particularly when drugs manufactured in the same facilities carry vastly different costs abroad. The proposed Executive Order could disrupt the business models of companies like Pfizer (PFE) and Merck (MRK), which rely heavily on U.S. market premiums to fund global operations.

By instituting a Most Favored Nation policy, Trump aims to ensure the U.S. pays no more than the lowest price offered worldwide, a move he claims will save trillions of dollars and restore fairness to American healthcare. The policy’s immediate impact could lower costs for patients reliant on high-priced medications, such as those for chronic conditions like cancer or rheumatoid arthritis, where drugs like Revlimid dominate treatment regimens. However, the plan faces hurdles, including potential resistance from pharmaceutical giants and questions about implementation, as global price equalization may strain supply chains or prompt manufacturers to restrict access in low-price markets.

Trump’s assertion that campaign contributions have long shielded drug companies from reform underscores his intent to break from past practices, positioning the Republican Party as a champion of cost reduction—a cause historically associated with Democrats. The promise of near-immediate price cuts could bolster consumer confidence and alleviate financial burdens, particularly for the uninsured or underinsured. Yet, the policy’s success hinges on its execution, as pharmaceutical companies may lobby aggressively to protect profit margins. Stocks like Eli Lilly (LLY) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), which derive significant revenue from U.S. sales, could face volatility as investors assess the policy’s impact.

The broader economic ramifications are equally significant. Lower drug prices could reduce healthcare spending, easing pressure on Medicare and private insurers, while potentially spurring consumer spending in other sectors. However, reduced pharmaceutical revenues might curb innovation, as companies often cite U.S. profits as critical for funding research and development. For now, Trump’s declaration has ignited debate, with patients hopeful for relief and industry stakeholders bracing for change. The White House signing will mark a pivotal moment, potentially reshaping the landscape of American healthcare and global drug pricing.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.