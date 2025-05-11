Bessent Signals ‘Substantial Progress’ in U.S.-China Trade Talks

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reported “substantial progress” in trade talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Geneva, aimed at de-escalating a trade war.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced significant strides in trade negotiations with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Geneva, aimed at easing tensions between the world’s two largest economies, according to Reuters. The discussions, which extended into a second day on Sunday, reflect a concerted effort to mitigate a trade war that risks severe global economic repercussions. Bessent, addressing reporters, emphasized the progress achieved, noting that he had briefed President Donald Trump and would provide a comprehensive update on Monday. This development signals a potential thaw in U.S.-China relations, critical for stabilizing markets and supply chains.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, also present at the talks, highlighted that the differences between the two nations were less pronounced than previously assumed. This optimism suggests a narrowing of gaps on contentious issues, such as tariffs and trade imbalances, which have disrupted global commerce. The negotiations come at a pivotal moment, as companies like Apple (AAPL) and Walmart (WMT), heavily reliant on Chinese manufacturing and markets, face uncertainties from ongoing trade frictions. A de-escalation could bolster investor confidence and support economic growth, particularly for export-driven sectors.

The Geneva talks underscore the strategic importance of diplomacy in averting further economic fallout. Bessent’s team is navigating complex issues, including intellectual property protections and market access, to forge a balanced agreement. The progress reported by Reuters indicates both sides are prioritizing pragmatic solutions over prolonged conflict, a move that could benefit global trade dynamics. As details emerge on Monday, stakeholders in industries ranging from technology to retail will closely monitor the outcomes, anticipating impacts on costs, supply chains, and market stability. The commitment to dialogue reflects a shared recognition of the high stakes involved, with potential ripple effects across the global economy.

