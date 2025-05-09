Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Climb as US-China Trade Talks Loom

Stock futures rose modestly on Friday, with Dow Jones Industrial Average futures up 59 points (0.14%) to 41,527.00, S&P 500 futures up 18 points (0.31%) to 5,702.00, and Nasdaq-100 futures up 85.50 points (0.42%) to 20,233.50, driven by optimism surrounding U.S.-China trade talks in Geneva.

Other markets showed mixed signals, with gold up $28.40 (0.86%) to 3,333.80, crude oil up $1.26 (2.10%) to $61.17, the 30-year Treasury yield up 0.0630 (1.32%) to 4.8360, and the VIX down 0.35 (1.56%) to $22.15, reflecting cautious investor anticipation.

Stock futures edged higher on Friday as investors pinned their hopes on a potential breakthrough in U.S.-China trade negotiations set to unfold in Geneva over the weekend. The optimism stemmed from President Donald Trump’s recent announcement of a preliminary U.S.-U.K. trade deal, which marked the first such agreement with a major global partner since his “reciprocal” tariff policy was introduced last month. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59 points, or 0.14%, to 41,527.00, while S&P 500 futures gained 18 points, or 0.31%, to 5,702.00. Nasdaq-100 futures saw a stronger advance, climbing 85.50 points, or 0.42%, to 20,233.50.

The market’s focus has shifted to the upcoming U.S.-China talks, buoyed by Trump’s upbeat rhetoric. The president has described the discussions as “substantive” and predicted a “good weekend” for U.S. negotiators, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Trump’s confidence in the negotiations, coupled with his urging investors to “go out and buy stock now,” has fueled cautious optimism. This follows a rally in equities on Thursday, when the Dow (^DJI) advanced 0.6%, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose nearly 0.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) climbed 1.1% after the U.S.-U.K. deal was unveiled.

The U.S.-China talks come at a critical juncture. The Trump administration has maintained a 145% tariff on Chinese imports but signaled flexibility, with Bloomberg reporting that the U.S. is considering slashing this rate to below 60% as an initial step. This potential reduction, described as a dramatic cut, is aimed at encouraging China to reciprocate with its own tariff concessions. The administration’s strategy appears to build on the momentum of the U.S.-U.K. agreement, which includes a 10% baseline tariff on the U.K. that remains in place pending further details.

Beyond equities, other markets reflected the shifting sentiment. Gold prices rose $28.40, or 0.86%, to 3,333.80, signaling some investor caution amid the trade developments. Crude oil prices increased $1.26, or 2.10%, to $61.17, potentially driven by expectations of stabilizing global trade conditions. The 30-year Treasury yield ticked up 0.0630, or 1.32%, to 4.8360, suggesting anticipation of stronger economic activity. Meanwhile, the VIX, a measure of market volatility, fell 0.35, or 1.56%, to $22.15, indicating a slight easing of investor anxiety.

Trump’s broader economic agenda, including a tax bill progressing through Congress, has also contributed to market dynamics. His decision last month to pause higher tariffs for 90 days on most countries, while keeping the 145% rate on China intact, underscores the high stakes of the Geneva talks. A successful outcome could pave the way for further de-escalation of trade tensions, which have been a persistent headwind for global markets. Investors are particularly attentive to whether China will match any U.S. tariff reductions, a move that could signal a broader thaw in bilateral relations.

The interplay between these trade developments and market performance highlights the delicate balance of risk and opportunity. While the U.S.-U.K. deal has provided a template for progress, the outcome of the U.S.-China negotiations remains uncertain. Investors are likely to remain vigilant, parsing every signal from Geneva for clues about the future trajectory of global trade and its implications for economic growth. For now, the modest gains in stock futures reflect a market cautiously betting on diplomacy to deliver results.

