Boeing Stock Takes Off as Trump Announces U.K. Trade Deal

’s stock rose 4.22% to $193.39, hitting an intraday high of $194.75, driven by a $10 billion U.K. plane order and optimism for further international deals. Despite a $435 billion order backlog, Boeing’s stock rally reflects confidence in expanding global markets, critical as nearly half of its 2024 revenue came from international sales.

Facing tariff challenges, with Chinese airlines rejecting deliveries due to over 100% import tariffs, Boeing’s stock is up 7% year-over-year and 9.4% year-to-date, though profitability remains elusive since 2018.

Boeing’s (BA) stock surged 4.22% to $193.39 in midday trading on Thursday, reaching an intraday high of $194.75, fueled by optimism following U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s announcement of $10 billion in plane orders from the United Kingdom. While this deal bolsters Boeing’s position as a key U.S. exporter, with nearly half of its 2024 revenue derived from international markets, the stock’s rally reflects broader market confidence in potential future agreements rather than the U.K. order alone, given Boeing’s existing $435 billion backlog of commercial aerospace orders spanning nearly a decade at 2025 production rates. The global commercial aircraft market, projected to exceed $300 billion by 2030, underscores the strategic importance of such deals for Boeing, particularly amid trade uncertainties.

The prospect of additional international orders is critical for Boeing, which has faced challenges from tariffs and retaliatory trade barriers, exemplified by Chinese airlines rejecting deliveries due to import tariffs exceeding 100%. These barriers threaten to shift market share to competitor Airbus, which faces fewer trade restrictions. Boeing’s stock performance, up 5% year-to-date and 23% since the November 5 presidential election, reflects investor optimism about its ability to navigate these challenges and capitalize on global demand. However, the $140 billion market cap company continues to grapple with quality improvements and production ramp-ups, having reported no full-year profit since 2018. The U.K. deal, while significant, is a stepping stone in Boeing’s broader strategy to strengthen its global market presence and mitigate tariff-related risks. With a 7% year-over-year stock increase and a 9.4% year-to-date gain, Boeing’s trajectory hinges on securing more international contracts and addressing operational challenges to restore profitability and maintain its competitive edge in the aerospace industry.

