Bill Gates Pledges to Give Away $200 Billion by 2045

Bill Gates, the 69-year-old Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist, has committed to donating nearly his entire personal wealth over the next two decades, with $200 billion earmarked for the world’s poorest through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a pledge announced on the foundation’s 25th anniversary. This bold move aims to address urgent global challenges at a time when international aid from governments is declining. Gates emphasized his resolve to ensure that “he died rich” is not part of his legacy, prioritizing the deployment of his resources to tackle pressing issues like poverty, health, and education. The foundation, established in 2000 with his then-wife Melinda French Gates and later joined by investor Warren Buffett, plans to cease operations by December 31, 2045, as Gates accelerates the divestment of his fortune.

Over the next 20 years, the Gates Foundation will commit around $200 billion to advancing health and prosperity. The world is at a crossroads. The challenges ahead are the most daunting we’ve seen in our lifetime. But so are the opportunities. Read more: https://t.co/kc5dzfBPiS pic.twitter.com/zYobNmdFGl — Gates Foundation (@gatesfoundation) May 8, 2025



The $200 billion commitment underscores the foundation’s pivotal role in global philanthropy, having already disbursed over $80 billion since its inception to combat diseases, improve education, and reduce inequality. Gates’ decision comes as the global philanthropy landscape faces challenges, with declining public sector funding amplifying the need for private intervention. His accelerated timeline reflects a strategic response to escalating global needs, leveraging the foundation’s expertise in high-impact giving. The involvement of Buffett, whose Giving Pledge initiative encourages billionaires to donate the majority of their wealth, highlights the collaborative ethos driving this effort. As the foundation prepares to wind down by 2045, Gates’ pledge reinforces his legacy as a transformative philanthropist, redirecting one of the world’s largest fortunes to address systemic inequities. This commitment not only amplifies the foundation’s impact but also sets a precedent for wealth redistribution in an era of growing economic disparity.

