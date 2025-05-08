D-Wave Quantum Soars 30% on Strong Q1 Performance

D-Wave Quantum Inc .’s (QBTS) stock surged nearly 30% to $8.86 after reporting Q1 2025 revenue of $15.0 million, a 509% increase from $2.5 million, driven by a high-margin quantum computing system sale.

Despite bookings dropping 64% to $1.6 million from $4.5 million, D-Wave’s customer base grew to 133, including 25 Forbes Global 2000 clients, showcasing its expanding market presence.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) stock is surging nearly 30% to $8.86 in early trading on Thursday, propelled by a strong financial performance for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The company reported a remarkable $15.0 million in revenue, a 509% leap from $2.5 million in the same quarter of 2024, driven primarily by the sale of a quantum computing system. This robust growth underscores D-Wave’s leadership in the quantum computing market, projected to reach $7 billion by 2030, as enterprises increasingly adopt quantum solutions for optimization and machine learning challenges. GAAP gross profit soared to a record $13.9 million, up 736% from $1.7 million, reflecting high-margin system sales that bolstered profitability.

Despite a 64% decline in bookings to $1.6 million from $4.5 million, D-Wave’s customer base expanded to 133 from 128 over the past four quarters, including 69 commercial clients, 25 of which are Forbes Global 2000 companies, alongside 52 research organizations and 12 government entities. This diverse clientele highlights D-Wave’s growing traction across industries. The company’s net loss narrowed significantly to $5.4 million, or $0.02 per share, down from $17.3 million, or $0.11 per share, driven by a $12.2 million increase in gross profit. Similarly, the adjusted EBITDA loss improved to $6.1 million, a 53% reduction from $12.9 million, though higher operating expenses from investments in go-to-market and R&D efforts partially offset gains.

D-Wave’s advancements in quantum annealing technology, coupled with strategic investments, position it to capitalize on the accelerating demand for quantum computing. The company’s ability to deliver high-margin system sales and reduce losses signals operational strength, while its expanding customer base reflects confidence in its quantum solutions. As D-Wave continues to innovate, its financial momentum and market performance underscore its potential to shape the future of quantum computing.

