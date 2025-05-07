Nvidia Stock Climbs as Trump Moves to Scrap AI Chip Export Controls

The Trump administration’s decision to rescind the AI diffusion rule, set to take effect on May 15, led to a 3% rise in Nvidia’s stock price, closing at $117.06, reflecting market optimism.

The rule, criticized as overly complex, would have restricted exports of advanced AI chips by Nvidia, AMD, and Intel to countries based on a three-tier system, potentially hindering U.S. innovation.

Industry leaders, including Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang and AMD’s CEO Lisa Su, emphasized the need for balanced policies to maintain U.S. leadership in AI while addressing national security concerns.

The decision by the Trump administration to rescind the AI diffusion rule, a set of artificial intelligence chip controls proposed in the waning days of the Biden administration, has sparked significant market movement and industry commentary. Nvidia, a leading chipmaker, saw its shares climb over 3% to close at $117.06 on Wednesday, reflecting investor optimism about the policy shift. The rule, which was set to take effect on May 15, would have imposed a complex tiered system, categorizing countries into three groups with varying restrictions on access to advanced AI chips produced by companies like Nvidia (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Intel (INTC). A Department of Commerce spokesperson, confirming the plan to CNBC, described the Biden-era rule as overly bureaucratic and a potential barrier to American innovation, stating that it would be replaced with a simpler framework designed to ensure U.S. dominance in AI.

The revocation of the rule has been met with enthusiasm from chipmakers, who have consistently opposed the restrictions. Nvidia’s spokesperson emphasized the opportunity for the U.S. to lead the next industrial revolution, create high-paying jobs, build domestically supplied infrastructure, and address the trade deficit. This aligns with broader industry sentiment that overly stringent controls could hamper growth and innovation in the American semiconductor sector, which is critical to advancements in AI, machine learning, and high-performance computing. The global AI chip market, projected to reach $296 billion by 2030 according to industry estimates, underscores the high stakes of such policy decisions.

AMD CEO Lisa Su, speaking to CNBC on Wednesday, highlighted the need for a balanced approach. She argued that while national security concerns are valid, enabling access to advanced chips is essential for strengthening the U.S. chip industry. This perspective reflects the dual challenge of maintaining technological leadership while addressing geopolitical risks, particularly in regions with strategic importance. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, earlier in the week, underscored the competitive implications of restrictive policies, noting that exclusion from the Chinese AI market would represent a significant loss for U.S. firms. China, with its rapidly growing AI sector, remains a critical market despite ongoing trade tensions.

The decision to scrap the rule comes amid a broader recalibration of U.S. technology policy under the Trump administration. The Department of Commerce’s commitment to a streamlined regulatory framework signals a prioritization of economic and technological leadership over restrictive controls. For companies like Nvidia, AMD, and Intel, this shift could translate into fewer barriers to international sales and greater flexibility in meeting global demand for AI chips, which power everything from data centers to autonomous vehicles. However, the move also raises questions about how the U.S. will address national security concerns without the tiered restrictions, particularly as AI technologies become increasingly integral to both civilian and military applications.

As the administration prepares to introduce a new rule, the focus will likely be on fostering innovation while maintaining a competitive edge in the global AI race. The market’s positive response, as evidenced by Nvidia’s share price increase, suggests confidence in the administration’s ability to deliver a policy that supports industry growth. For now, the rescission of the AI diffusion rule marks a pivotal moment for the U.S. semiconductor industry, with implications for economic growth, technological leadership, and global market dynamics.

