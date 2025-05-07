Cathie Wood’s ARK Makes Bold Tuesday Moves with Key Stock Swaps

ARK ETFs sold 376,874 Palantir (PLTR) shares for $46.65 million, continuing a week-long reduction, while investing $10.45 million in 237,374 Guardant Health (GH) shares, signaling a shift from data analytics to precision oncology.

Significant purchases included $10.17 million for 283,186 Twist Bioscience (TWST) shares and $8.75 million for 55,623 Natera (NTRA) shares, reflecting ARK’s bullish stance on synthetic biology and genetic testing.

Smaller investments, such as $1.37 million in 30,107 GitLab (GTLB) shares, $1.35 million in 318,741 Personalis (PSNL) shares, $176,780 in 20,532 10X Genomics (TXG) shares, and $111 in 100 Pacific Biosciences (PACB) shares, highlight ARK’s diversified approach to innovative tech and genomics.

Cathie Wood’s ARK ETFs executed a series of calculated trades on May 6, 2025, reflecting a strategic pivot toward genomics and innovative tech while scaling back on data analytics, with the ARKK and ARKG funds driving investments totaling over $78.45 million across key biotech and software companies. The most significant move was a $46.65 million sell-off of 376,874 Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares through ARKK, continuing a week-long trend of reducing exposure to the data analytics firm, which has seen its stock surge 55% year-to-date but faces valuation concerns amid a 6.4% single-day drop. In contrast, ARK bolstered its healthcare and tech portfolios with substantial purchases, including 237,374 shares of Guardant Health Inc. (GH) for $10.45 million, reinforcing confidence in the precision oncology leader, whose liquid biopsy technology aligns with the growing $15 billion cancer diagnostics market.

Here’s every move Cathie Wood and Ark Invest made in the stock market yesterday 5/6 pic.twitter.com/IuMyslQhWf — Ark Invest Daily (@ArkkDaily) May 7, 2025



ARK’s commitment to synthetic biology was evident in its $10.17 million acquisition of 283,186 Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) shares, a company revolutionizing DNA synthesis for applications from drug discovery to data storage, reflecting ARK’s long-term bet on the $3.9 billion synthetic biology sector. Similarly, the $8.75 million purchase of 55,623 Natera Inc. (NTRA) shares underscores ARK’s focus on genetic testing, with Natera’s non-invasive prenatal and cancer screening tests capturing a slice of the $10 billion diagnostics market. Smaller but strategic buys included 30,107 shares of GitLab Inc. (GTLB) for $1.37 million, signaling optimism in the DevOps platform’s role in the $9 billion software development market, and 318,741 shares of Personalis Inc. (PSNL) for $1.35 million via ARKG, highlighting its potential in personalized cancer genomics.

Minimal investments included 100 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) for $111, a cautious addition to ARK’s ongoing trades in the DNA sequencing firm, whose long-read technology competes in the $5.8 billion genomics sequencing market, and 20,532 shares of 10X Genomics Inc. (TXG) for $176,780, a modest stake in a leader of single-cell analysis critical to the $2 billion spatial biology sector. These trades, particularly the significant sell-off of Palantir contrasted with heavy investments in Guardant, Twist, and Natera, suggest ARK is reallocating capital from high-valuation tech to high-growth biotech, anticipating outsized returns from precision medicine and synthetic biology. ARK’s focus on companies driving disruptive innovation, backed by its $5.15 billion AUM in ARKK alone, positions it to capitalize on secular trends in healthcare and software, though its active management carries risks in volatile sectors. Investors tracking ARK’s moves gain insight into its conviction in genomics and tech as transformative forces, with these trades signaling a nuanced strategy to balance risk and opportunity in a rapidly evolving market.

