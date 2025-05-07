Tesla Stock Ticks Up Even as China EV Sales Dip 6% in April

Tesla ’s (TSLA) China-made EV sales fell 6% year-on-year to 58,459 units in April, down 25.8% from March, amid a 0.70% stock rise to $277.39, facing fierce competition from BYD, which saw a 19.4% sales increase to 372,615 vehicles.

’s China-made EV sales fell 6% year-on-year to 58,459 units in April, down 25.8% from March, amid a 0.70% stock rise to $277.39, facing fierce competition from BYD, which saw a 19.4% sales increase to 372,615 vehicles. Sales declines in Europe and the U.S., driven by backlash against CEO Elon Musk’s political stances, have pushed Tesla to target new markets like India and Saudi Arabia, where Chinese rivals are also expanding.

To counter competitive pressures, Tesla plans to produce a lower-cost Model Y in Shanghai by 2026, aiming to defend its 10.4% market share in China’s EV market against new crossover models challenging its dominance.

Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) stock edged up 0.70% to $277.39 in early trading on Wednesday, shrugging off a reported 6% year-on-year decline in April sales of its China-made electric vehicles, totaling 58,459 units, as detailed by Reuters citing data from the China Passenger Car Association. This drop, marking a seventh consecutive month of declines and a 25.8% decrease from March, underscores the intensifying competition Tesla faces from Chinese rivals like BYD, which saw a 19.4% surge in global passenger vehicle sales to 372,615 units last month. The sales slump extends beyond China, with Tesla’s deliveries of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, which include exports to Europe, facing significant headwinds in key markets due to both competitive pressures and reputational challenges tied to CEO Elon Musk’s political engagements.

In Europe, Tesla’s sales plummeted in April allowing Chinese competitors to capture greater market share. This erosion is particularly stark in markets like Germany and the UK, where Tesla’s sales have dropped by up to 81% in some regions, compounded by a lack of fresh model offerings compared to the rapid innovation from Chinese automakers. Meanwhile, in the United States, protests against Musk’s political involvement, including his role in the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, have further dented Tesla’s brand appeal, contributing to a softening demand. Despite these challenges, Tesla remains a dominant player in the global EV market, having delivered 1.79 million vehicles worldwide in 2024, though this marked a 1.1% decline from the previous year, contrasted by BYD’s 1.76 million EV sales and 4.27 million total vehicle sales, including hybrids.

To counter these setbacks, Tesla is pivoting toward new markets, notably India and Saudi Arabia, where it plans to open showrooms and pop-up stores to tap into growing EV demand. However, these regions present their own hurdles, as Chinese brands like BYD and local players such as India’s Tata Motors, which commands over 60% of the Indian EV market, are already entrenched. The competitive landscape is further complicated by about a dozen new electric crossover models unveiled at the Shanghai auto show, priced to directly challenge Tesla’s best-selling Model Y, which retailed from 263,500 yuan ($36,351) in China. Tesla’s response includes a strategic move to produce a lower-cost Model Y variant in Shanghai starting in 2026, codenamed “E41,” aimed at reducing production costs by at least 20% to bolster its 10.4% market share in China’s battery-only EV segment, which slipped from 11.7% the previous year.

Tesla’s challenges reflect broader dynamics in the global EV industry, where Chinese manufacturers leverage government subsidies, cost advantages, and rapid technological advancements – such as BYD’s “God’s Eye” driver-assistance system and fast-charging batteries – to outpace Western rivals. While Tesla has introduced updates like enhanced autopilot software and a revamped Model Y, its product lineup is perceived as stagnant compared to the diverse, affordable offerings from competitors like Xiaomi, whose SU7 sedan has outperformed Tesla’s Model 3 in China. As Tesla navigates this turbulent period, its focus on cost reduction and market expansion will be critical to maintaining its position, though the intensifying price war and geopolitical complexities, including EU tariffs of up to 45.3% on Chinese EVs, may limit the effectiveness of these strategies. The report’s data highlights the high stakes for Tesla as it seeks to balance innovation, brand management, and global expansion in an increasingly crowded and politicized EV market.

