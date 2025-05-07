Amazon Unveils Robot That Can ‘Feel’

Amazon’s Vulcan robot, equipped with an AI-powered tactile sensor, handles 75% of the 1 million unique items in its Spokane warehouse, performing human-like stowing tasks with precision.

robot, equipped with an AI-powered tactile sensor, handles 75% of the 1 million unique items in its Spokane warehouse, performing human-like stowing tasks with precision. Vulcan aims to reduce worker injuries by automating high-reach stowing, while creating higher-skilled jobs, with Amazon’s robotics team growing to over 250 employees in three years.

Set to expand to more U.S. and German facilities in 2026, Vulcan enhances efficiency by minimizing errors and delivery costs, complementing human workers rather than replacing them.

Amazon’s (AMZN) latest leap in warehouse automation, a robot named Vulcan, marks a significant stride in robotics with its human-like sense of touch, as reported by CNBC. Unveiled at an event in Germany on Wednesday, Vulcan is equipped with an AI-powered sensor in its gripper, enabling it to handle 75% of the 1 million unique items in the Spokane, Washington warehouse where it was first observed in April. This capability allows Vulcan to stow items into tall, yellow bins, a task previously exclusive to human workers due to the nuanced dexterity required. Unlike Amazon’s earlier robotic arms, which have relied on cameras and suction since 2021, Vulcan’s advanced sensor calculates precise pressure and torque, handling items up to 8 pounds with a finesse that rivals human performance.

The introduction of Vulcan reflects Amazon’s broader strategy to enhance efficiency while maintaining a human-robot collaborative workforce. Aaron Parness, head of the Amazon Robotics team, emphasized to CNBC that Vulcan, which operates 20 hours a day behind a safety fence, is not intended to eliminate jobs but to create higher-skilled roles. Since the project’s inception three years ago, the Vulcan development team has expanded from a small group to over 250 employees, signaling significant investment in this technology. Parness dismissed the notion of fully automated warehouses, stating that achieving 100% automation for tasks like stowing and picking is impractical. Instead, Vulcan targets specific challenges, such as stowing in the top rows of bins, which are difficult for workers to access safely. This focus could reduce workplace injuries, a persistent issue for Amazon, where injury rates have historically exceeded industry averages despite reported improvements.

Kari Freitas Hardy, an Amazon worker in Spokane, highlighted the physical toll of warehouse tasks, noting that climbing ladders dozens of times during a 10-hour shift and performing repetitive lunges and squats strain the body. She suggested that innovations like Vulcan, which keep workers in the ergonomic “power zone” of mid-height shelves, could ease these demands. Hardy, one of the 350,000 workers Amazon has upskilled with $1.2 billion since 2019, recently transitioned to a robotics-related role. While her pay remained unchanged, Amazon noted that participants in its Mechatronics and Robotics Apprenticeship program typically see 40% pay increases, underscoring the potential for career growth in robotics maintenance and operation.

Vulcan’s impact extends beyond worker safety and job creation. By operating at human-equivalent speeds, it promises to reduce errors like incorrect item placements, which contribute to costly product returns, as noted by Gartner researcher Bill Ray. Fewer mistakes could translate to significant savings, given the high expense of processing returns. Additionally, Vulcan’s versatility in handling diverse inventory opens new “process paths” to lower delivery costs and accelerate shipping, a critical factor in Amazon’s customer-centric model. Parness described Vulcan’s tactile capabilities as a “tipping point” for robotics, enabling effective operation in cluttered, high-contact environments—a breakthrough that outshines gimmicky designs like Amazon’s humanoid robot Digit, which, despite 2023 tests, has not yet scaled operationally.

Looking ahead, Amazon plans to deploy Vulcan across more U.S. and German facilities in 2026, with a version designed for picking specific items currently under testing in Hamburg, Germany. This expansion builds on Amazon’s long-standing robotics integration, which began with basic automation in 2012 and has since evolved to include sophisticated systems like Vulcan. However, experts like Ray caution that removing the last human from warehouses remains prohibitively expensive and risky, as complex automated systems are prone to disruptive failures. For the foreseeable future, humans and robots will coexist, with workers like Hardy viewing robotics as an opportunity for growth rather than a threat. Vulcan’s development, while costly -though Amazon declined to disclose specifics to the publication – represents a strategic bet on balancing automation’s efficiency with human ingenuity, ensuring warehouses remain dynamic hubs of innovation and productivity.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.