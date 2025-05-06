No US Manufacturing, But Higher Prices? Mattel’s CEO Delivers Tough News

Mattel (MAT) is countering President Trump’s 145% tariffs on China by diversifying its supply chain, aiming for less than 40% of products sourced from China by year-end and no country exceeding 25% of sourcing in two years, while maintaining 40% to 50% of toys under $20.

Mattel (MAT), a leading force in the global toy industry, faces a complex landscape as President Donald Trump’s 145% tariffs on China aim to repatriate manufacturing to the United States, a goal that CEO Ynon Kreiz deems unlikely to materialize for the toy sector. Speaking on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Tuesday, Kreiz emphasized that while toy production often occurs abroad, critical functions like design, product engineering, and brand management are already rooted in America, contributing significantly to the industry’s domestic footprint. These processes, he argued, enable Mattel to deliver high-quality products at accessible price points, with the company committed to maintaining 40% to 50% of its toys under $20, as noted by Roth analyst Eric Handler. This balance of quality and affordability remains central to Mattel’s strategy, even as it navigates the financial pressures of the ongoing U.S.-China trade war.

The tariffs, announced on April 2, have already impacted Mattel’s market performance, with its stock trading at $16.27, reflecting a 13% decline year-over-year and a nearly 20% drop since the policy’s introduction. In response, Mattel has withdrawn its annual financial targets, signaling caution amid economic uncertainty. However, the company is proactively mitigating tariff-related costs through measures like price adjustments in the U.S. market while striving to preserve affordability for consumers. Kreiz underscored Mattel’s long-term efforts to diversify its global supply chain, a strategy initiated nearly a decade ago to reduce reliance on China. By year-end, less than 40% of Mattel’s products will be sourced from China, with plans to ensure no single country accounts for more than 25% of sourcing within two years. This shift reflects broader industry trends, as toy manufacturers seek resilience against geopolitical disruptions and rising production costs.

Mattel’s approach highlights the toy industry’s unique challenges within the broader manufacturing sector. Unlike industries with heavier infrastructure, toy production relies on flexible, cost-sensitive supply chains that are difficult to relocate swiftly to the U.S. without compromising affordability. The company’s commitment to offsetting tariff costs without fully passing them onto consumers aligns with its consumer-centric ethos but places pressure on margins, especially as global demand for toys remains sensitive to economic conditions. The broader context of U.S. trade policy, including the 145% tariffs, aims to bolster domestic manufacturing but risks disrupting established supply chains, potentially increasing costs for companies like Mattel that have optimized production across multiple countries. As Mattel adapts, its stock performance and strategic pivots will serve as a bellwether for how consumer goods industries balance policy-driven disruptions with the imperative to deliver value to customers.

