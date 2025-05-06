Palantir Gets a Lift: Goldman Sachs Hikes Price Target

Palantir (PLTR) stock fell 8% this morning to $113.87 a share despite Goldman Sachs (GS) raising its price target to $90 from $80, citing strong AI-driven growth but cautioning about long-term ecosystem risks.

stock fell 8% this morning to $113.87 a share despite Goldman Sachs (GS) raising its price target to $90 from $80, citing strong AI-driven growth but cautioning about long-term ecosystem risks. Q1 revenue surged nearly 40% to $884 million, with U.S. commercial revenue up 71% to $255M and government revenue rising 45% to $373M, prompting bullish guidance of $934 – $938 million for Q2 and $3.890 – $3.902 billion for FY25.

Palantir’s valuation, with an EV/Sales/growth multiple of 2.2x and EV/sales multiple of 81x, significantly exceeds peers, potentially contributing to the stock’s decline despite robust fundamentals.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is experiencing a notable pullback, with its stock declining 8% to $113.87 in early trading on Tuesday, despite a favorable outlook from Goldman Sachs (GS), which raised its price target to $90 from $80 while maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating. The firm’s optimism stems from Palantir’s strong positioning in the rapidly evolving enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) landscape, where the company is capitalizing on increased AI adoption across industries, heightened efficiency demands within the U.S. government, and initiatives like Operation Warp Speed, which are driving technology uptake among new and established defense contractors as well as the broader manufacturing sector. Palantir’s financial metrics underscore this momentum, with Q1 revenue surging 39.4% year-over-year to $883.9 million, surpassing the $862.2 million consensus, driven by a 71% year-over-year increase in U.S. commercial revenue to $255 million and a 45% year-over-year rise in government revenue to $373 million. The company’s industry-leading gross margin of 80.25% and revenue growth of 28.79% further highlight its operational strength.

Goldman Sachs’ analysis, however, tempers enthusiasm with caution, noting potential long-term risks to Palantir’s market position due to a possible industry shift from bespoke solutions to standardized, off-the-shelf products. This concern is compounded by Palantir’s elevated valuation, with the stock trading at an enterprise value to sales to growth (EV/Sales/growth) multiple of 2.2x, an EV/sales multiple of 81x, and an EV/Sales to “Rule of 40” ratio of 0.97x—significantly higher than comparable software companies with over 20% growth, which typically trade at 0.5x, 12x, and 0.28x, respectively. These metrics suggest that Palantir’s stock price embeds lofty expectations, potentially contributing to Tuesday’s decline despite its strong fundamentals.

Palantir’s forward-looking guidance reinforces its confidence, projecting Q2 revenues of $934 – $938 million, exceeding the $899.44 million consensus, and raising full-year 2025 revenue expectations to $3.890 – $3.902 billion, above the $3.75 billion consensus. This optimism aligns with the company’s Q1 earnings performance, where it reported earnings per share of $0.13, meeting analyst expectations, while demonstrating significant growth in both commercial and government sectors, with commercial revenue up 19% quarter-over-quarter and government revenue rising 9% quarter-over-quarter. The stock’s 478% year-over-year gain and 64% year-to-date increase reflect its meteoric rise, though it remains below its 52-week high of $125.41. As Palantir continues to deepen its penetration in AI-driven enterprise solutions, its ability to navigate valuation pressures and ecosystem shifts will be critical to sustaining its market leadership.

